After a San Diego judge ruled out that strip clubs can reopen and churches should stay closed, two pastor from megachurches in California have decided to rebrand the church they lead into "strip clubs."

Last month, Christianity Daily reported that San Diego's Superior Court Judge Joel R. Wohlfeil ordered a temporary restraining order on the state's cease-and-desist order to keep strip clubs closed saying that strip clubs must be allowed to provide live entertainment to adults.

In reference to strip clubs granted the chance to open once again, churches remain closed and are still restricted from holding services. But despite the lockdown restrictions, several pastors have already defied the limitations to continue gathering.

In a funny comeback, one pastor took the lead and took advantage of the fact that strip clubs are now open to once again re-open his church.

In a decision to outsmart the system, Pastor Rob McCoy of Godspeak Calvary Chapel turned his church into a "strip club" to be able to open, as reported by Christian Headlines.

Before delivering his sermon last Sunday, McCoy played a short clip from Fox News where former Arkansas Governor Mike Huckabee joked about the "safety" involved in a strip club compared to the church and calling it "ridiculous."

"I don't have a lot of experience with the strip clubs," Huckabee joked. "I do have quite a bit of experience with churches...and I would think it's ridiculous to say that people are safer in a strip club than they are at church."

Huckabee's joke seem to spark the idea as he adds that churches can become a "temporary strip club" just so people can go to church and continue their worship of God.

He adds, the "pastor will remove his tie during the sermon, and therefore he will take off an article of clothing making it a temporary strip club so that people will be able to go to church."

After playing the short clip, Pastor McCoy then proceeded to remove his tie as a "striptease" - a cleaner version of what actually happens in strip clubs. The people gathered in the "temporary strip club" were no kill joys and did their part by cheering him on and even raised $1 bills.

The setup may all look funny to some, but as clear as day, McCoy called out the hypocrisy of the situation. To quote the pastor,

"This is insane! Cannot America see the hypocrisy and the stupidity of all this?" You're being lied to."

The church applauded as McCoy boldly declared, "We are finished with your tyranny and we are going to enjoy Thanksgiving and we're going to worship God. Open your churches!"

McCoy is not the only pastor to think of turning his church into a temporary strip club.

In almost a similar fashion of Pastor McCoy's striptease, Awaken Church Senior Pastor Jurgen Matthesius did the same with his tie before doing his sermon.

Pastor Matthesius also shared how they're now called the "Now Awaken Family Friendly Strip Club" that will "strip the devil of his hold, power and authority over people's lives" on Instagram.