During the press conference On Wednesday at the White House, Washington D.C, Kayleigh McEnany - Press Secretary and Spokesperson of Pres. Trump - made a veiled attack on those who protest against celebrating Christmas gathering in the palace.

Albeit the people's immersing fear in COVID-19, McEnany defended the White House on the gatherings that the president is planning to host this coming holiday.

She commented on the press conference that, "If you can loot houses, burn buildings, engage in protest, you can also go to a Christmas party,"

McEnany is presumably pertaining to the Black Lives Matter's exploits that happened this summer, in which the BLM engaged in violent destruction and debates without taking precautionary measures themselves, Breitbart News noted.

An intriguing question from one of the reporters in the briefing conference asked McEnany if the Centers for Disease and Prevention Control forgo those celebrations.

The Press Secretary answered, "You can do it responsibly, which is why the East Wing has noted a smaller guest list,"

She continued, referring to the reporter's query if the White House is setting a good example to the public, "Masks are going to be available, and social distancing is going to be encouraged, hand sanitizing stations, among other measures."

According to the reporter, the Director of the CDC mentioned that the coming few months could be the worst public health months in American history.

McEnany said, "But we will engage in the celebration of Christmas."

On the other hand, BLM activists furiously commented that the gathering on Tuesday - referring to the video of the gathering that was aired - was a violation of the CDC's health restriction mandates to stay at home.

The said video shows that the White House guests were ignoring the health protocol's advice. There was little social distancing observed in the said video.

McEnany lashes out a comment on the Socialists about their hypocrisy on the said health protocols despite people's turmoil. She stated Democrats themselves violate their so-called lockdown measures and restriction protocols.

She also mentioned that "The president stands with you, your freedom, your ability to decide how to best protect your health,"

McEnany regarded that the United States Constitution "matters even during a pandemic". This comment refers to Governor Cuomo's notion of restricting religious buildings and places of worship in this thriving time, LifeSite noted.

"Governor Cuomo's decision to impose restrictions on the size of religious gatherings was rebuked by the highest court in the land. But what was Cuomo's response? Instead of showing deference to the Constitution, he attacked the legitimacy of the Court. Governor Cuomo said this: 'You have a different Court, and I think that was the statement that the court was making. We know who he appointed to the court. We know their ideology,'" commented McEnany

The issue of the White House's neglect on COVID-19 safety measures and disregarding the advice of the medical experts was advertent following surprising news. During the mentioned party, Trump hinted that he will run for the presidency in 2024 - again.

"It's been an amazing four years," he said to the crowd, including various members of the Republican National Committee.

He also said that "We're trying to do another four years. Otherwise, I'll see you in four years."