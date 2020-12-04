Pro-lifers will be glad to know that while abortion is legal in the United States, the number of babies being aborted has decreased significantly between 2009 and 2018, a report reveals.

According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there has been a significant diminution of abortions in the United States, and has plummeted dramatically from 2009 to 2018, the Christian Headlines reported. The rate, ratio and overall sum of cases in the entire country had noticeable declines.

The data shows the abortion rate plunged 24 percent between 2009 and 2018. Whereas in 2009, there were 14.9 recorded abortions per 1,000 women aged between 15 and 44 years, there were only 11.3 abortions recorded per 1000 women of the same age group in 2018.

The abortion ratio also significantly dropped by 16%. While there were 224 abortions for every 1000 live births in 2009, there were only 189 abortions per 1000 live births in 2018.

The total number of abortions also dropped from 786,621 cases in 2009 to 614,820 cases in 2018 - a noteworthy 22% decline.

Pro-life advocate and Catholic University of America professor Michael New wrote in a National Review Column that "Overall, this is good news for pro-lifers."

The CDC report contains abortion data as reported by all states in America, save for two - California and New Hampshire. Both states didn't report abortion data between 2009 and 2018. And, for that matter, they didn't even report abortion data since 1997.

According to the CDC report, there was an increase in abortion rates between 2017 and 2018: both the total number of abortions and abortion rate increased by 1%, whereas the abortion ratio also increased by 2%.

Despite this slight increase, however, New believes that the CDC's report is still mostly good news.

"Coverage of new abortion data often focuses on short-term trends," New emphasized. "However, the long-term decline in the U.S abortion rate is far more impressive."

New indicated that the CDC's report also shows that pro-lifers' efforts to establish a culture that protects life, whether it's the educational, service, or legislative aspects, "likely have been effective."

"Hopefully, this updated CDC data will provide pro-lifers with some encouragement as we continue our efforts to build a culture of life," New said.

New also appeared in a recent "The Van Maren Show" and dispelled a few myths surrounding abortion and how a Democrat President affects it, LifeSite reported.

He was quick to dispel false claims that said abortion rates decline whenever a Democrat is voted into position. Those who advocate this false claim say it's because Democrats increase welfare programs and funding, which results in less pressure to people, which in turn leads to fewer abortions.

New countered this and said that the abortion rates in the US has been consistently decreasing since 1980. The rates actually went up when a Democrat President -Jimmy Carter- was in office.

Furthermore, he indicated that no research supports arguments about welfare helping to reduce abortions. Rather, federal funding for abortion is one of the things that drives abortion rates up.

And federal funding of abortion, particularly abortion clinics like Planned Parenthood, is something that US President Trump fought to remove, or at least significantly reduce.