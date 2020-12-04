Christmas is just around the corner in one of the streets of Athens in Georgia. A Chick-fil-A store in Athens is now decorated with nearly half a million lights as part of its yearly tradition called the "Lights of Athens."

The Chick-fil-A store, located at 3637 Atlanta Highway, is covered with lights on its four walls. The lights extend as far as to cover the parking lot, turning the place into a bright and lively spot in the midst of the current pandemic.

This particular Chick-fil-A branch started this yearly tradition in 2016. Alex Clark, the store operator, told WTBW that the lights were hung with the intention of spreading holiday cheer and hope - which is something that many people need amid the COVID-19 problem.

While in previous years people were able to huddle together to watch Chick-fil-A turn its lights on, they weren't able to do so this year because of COVID-19 restrictions. Despite the rules, however, people were still able to enjoy watching the lights.

In order to let people enjoy the bright spectacle without violating any government-mandated protocol, Chick-fil-A created family circles on an open lawn in front of the store. Families were able to watch the lights from these circles on the ground. Those who had cars were also able to watch the lights light up from within their vehicles.

And despite the social distancing that they needed to comply with, the viewers were just happy to see the lights as they hung.

Thank you for visiting #LightsOfAthens! We #HOPE to continue to create family traditions! Posted by Chick-fil-A Athens/Atlanta Highway on Friday, November 6, 2020

For one such viewer, the lights mean more than just hope and cheer - they also mean very precious memories.

"When I see the Lights of Athens, I have a warm, happy feeling of love and hope," Sheila Wright, an Athens resident, told Faithwire. "They are wonderful and they are beautiful. The lights mean happy and sweet memories of my son."

Wright said her son, Travis Lamar Wright, brought her out to watch Chick-fil-A's Lights of Athens. Travis, however, unfortunately died in a wreck in February of 2018.

"The Lights of Athens give me a very warm feeling of him," Sheila Wright said. "It was our family tradition to see the lights every Christmas. Every time I see them, I have a smile on my face, a happy memory in my heart, but a tear in my eye."

Athens residents normally wait for this Chick-fil-A to deck its halls and roof with thousands upon thousands of lights for Christmas season.

This year's pandemic didn't stop the food store from hanging its lights again. Instead, it motivated the store to decorate the place even more - so that people can see it.

And while the store still hasn't reopened itself for dine-in customers, it is open for those who will get food via drive-thru. Chick-fil-A created a curated playlist that customers can listen to, via a radio frequency, as they wait for their food or as they simply watch the lights from one of the 20 mobile curbside spots near the store.

A Light for a Cause

Chick-fil-A is also raising funds for Operation Underground Railroad, a non-profit rescue group that helps children who are in grave danger of exploitation and sexual trafficking, Christian Headlines reported. Businesses who donate a minimum of $100 will have their ad added to the playlist for one night.