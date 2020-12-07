President Donald Trump won last Friday, December 4, a court ruling for border wall funding that will allow him to push his program against illegal immigration.

Garnering a two-to-one vote in the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals, the judges did not find any sufficient evidence against Trump's program being harmful to the plaintiffs, according to a One America News Network report.

The plaintiffs happen to be El Paso County, Texas and Border Network for Human Rights who raised the matter to the Supreme Court last September 2020 in the hope that it "will be the first step in finally putting an end to the use of the DOD funds to build the wall", according to the Border Network for Human Rights website.

"The Border Network for Human Rights (BNHR), El Paso County and Protect Democracy organization filed a 'cert before judgment' petition with the U.S. Supreme Court today, requesting to review their case to halt the Trump administration from using Department of Defense funds for the building of a border wall between the U.S. and Mexico," the Border Network for Human Rights said in an statement posted their website.

The Border Network for Human Rights explained in the said website article that they have decided to file the case in Supreme Court since they have been waiting for the lower courts to enforce the ruling, but nothing was happening. They felt that it was Trump's tactic to "do nothing hoping that if the courts don't enforce it, the case will go away".

"The use of military funds for this purpose is unwarranted. There is no emergency here. The only emergency our people are going through is the humanitarian crisis created by the Trump administration, wanting to persecute immigrants, separate our families, and cage children, and as if this was not enough, now the COVID-19 pandemic, which is killing our people at disproportionately larger rates," the Border Network for Human Rights said in the same statement.

According to One America News Network, Trump's winning the federal court ruling last Friday will allow him to divert from military construction projects a minimal amount of $3.6 billion for the border wall in El Paso County Texas that has been put on hold for more than a year now due to the case filed by the plaintiffs.

President Trump considers the border wall as a national emergency project meant to address the expected invasion of illegal aliens into the country. The President said that just last month, more than 76,000 illegal migrants arrived at the border. The wall is designed to prevent such illegals to enter the country without going through proper channels.

The President added that the United States is on track to see a massive influx of illegal migrants in the future ­- about a million of them.

"People hate the word invasion, but that's what it is," President Trump said, as per OANN. "It's an invasion of drugs, criminals and people we have no idea who they are, but we capture them because border security is so good."

Meanwhile, The Hill reported that one of the judges of the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals decided voting against the Trump case because he found it clearly against the law. The Judge, James Dennis, said that he supported the County and the Border Network for Human Rights out of what is stated in the 2019 Consolidated Appropriation Act, which prohibits the redirection of funds; and, therefore, contradicts the re-appropriation of funds from 100 military projects that Trump intends to do.

"The border wall was one of President Trump's top campaign promises in 2016 as he entered office with a vow to curb both legal and unauthorized immigration. He declared a national emergency in 2019 to transfer billions in military funds after he failed to reach a funding deal with Congress, leading to the longest government shutdown in U.S. history, The Hill said.

In a statement made April this year, the president said the wall is 300 miles long, made of steel outside, and made of heavy-strength concrete inside. The wall is "equipped with various things", which is comprised of security cameras and controls that can be monitored and manipulated while on air; as well as an anti-climb feature.

"So it's very, very hard to get through. Very, very hard," he said, "You can not do it very easily. But I think It's going to be fantastic."