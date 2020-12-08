A Republican Congressman from Texas pushes a 'You Must Be Alive To Vote' Bill amid voter fraud issues that have surfaced in the recent weeks due to the hearings held by President Donald Trump's legal team and respective senate leaders from Arizona, Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Georgia.

"I'm leading the effort in Congress to put a stop to people illegally casting ballots using the names of the deceased," said Representative Brian Babin on Saturday, December 5, in his Twitter account.

He added that his bill entitled, "You Must Be Alive To Vote Act", "guarantees that this type of voter fraud is never successful".

"Without election integrity--our democracy will fail," he ended his tweet that included his interview with One America New Network's The Tipping Point.

In the interview, Babin raised that there were fraudulent plans they have uncovered in South Florida where registration of dead people took place. Incidents like this that have surfaced from the hearings have prompted him to come up with the bill. In Nevada alone, there were 1,500 votes cast under the name of already deceased people.

This number does not include the 42,000 votes from voters who voted twice and over 30,000 non existent, vacant, or out-of-state addresses in Nevada, as per One America New Network.

"You would think it would be unnecessary to have a bill like this, I mean it goes without saying you should be alive before you get to vote," he explained to One America New Network.

"And we don't have that assurance right now because so many of these voter lists have just not been updated, whether it's intentional, and whether it's laziness indolence are just, you know, nonchalance," he added.

The Bill then pushes the state officials to update their voter list by removing the names of all the deceased in it, which Babin says could easily be done by checking the current listing against the listing of the Social Security system for all the deceased members.

Acting for the good of the entire country, Babin said the bill is meant to bring back integrity in the elections. He raised the need for "bipartisan effort to make this election process a lot more transparent", especially since there is already an "enormous number of individuals in" the country "that don't trust the election process".

In fact, Babin stressed that his "bill will prevent any funds from the U.S. Departments of Transportation or Education, with the exception of those going toward law enforcement agency grants, from going to counties of any state that do not annually check their voter lists against the Social Security Administration's most recent death records in order to purge them of any individuals found to be deceased".

"All elected officials, from your local city council member to your U.S. President, have an obligation to obey the law and prevent fraud in our elections, and Congress should not be awarding taxpayer dollars to any counties or states that refuse to do the job they swore to do," he stressed.

The Blaze reported that the bill has eight co-sponsors and that it is already sent to Trump for review and approval.