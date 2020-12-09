The fight for electoral integrity is the "right thing for God and country" says President Donald Trump's Lawyer Jenna Ellis in an interview with Fox Business last Monday, December 7, 2020.

This response came after Ellis was asked by Charles Payne, host of Fox Business, on how she was "holding up" in the face of all that she is going through for being part of Trump's legal team and how is she "able to maintain the same level of optimism" through all of it.

Payne cited Ellis facing the battle to win over the elections, "the mocking," and, recently, her co-lawyer in the team Mayor Rudy Guiliani being infected with COVID-19 as part of what she was going through. He asked these after noticing Ellis posting Scripture more often than before in her Twitter account lately.

According to the Christian Headlines, Ellis asserted her Christian Faith as the reason pushing her to do what she does and, in so doing, inspire others to do the same.

"My life is in service and honor to the Lord Jesus Christ and so whatever anybody else says really doesn't bother me," Ellis said. "It's all about just who you are as a person made in the image of God and in Christ."

"Ultimately at the end of the day, as long as I know that I'm pursuing truth and I'm doing the right thing for God and my country, that's all that matters. So that's what gives me my optimism and my hope," she added.

In her twitter account, Ellis described the interview with Fox News as a "great discussion" on the "Trump Legal Team's momentum moving forward this week for #ElectionIntegrity after the state hearings! Here's what next!"

Ellis shared in her tweet her interview with Fox News that primarily focused on the audit being done by the Trump Legal Team on the Dominion Voting System.

In the interview, Ellis gave an update on the said investigation and what should be done in the next couple of days by state legislators about it.

"This is really important, Charles, because we have an independent team that's there and has gotten all these imaging and they spent around eight hours doing that forensic audit. We will be having the results by tomorrow," she revealed to Payne.

"This is incredibly important to the election integrity effort as a whole because this isn't just the Trump campaign having answers to these machines: 'Were they connected to wifi? Why do these so called glitches happened? What really is the system that is behind all of these?' " She added.

She then quoted Trump in saying that "we have these machines that are telling the vote of the American people and we really don't know exactly how they are telling that. And there are critical questions that deserve answers."

"We are very confident that at least in Georgia, Arizona, Pennsylvania, and Michigan these state legislators will really take this election integrity seriously. They will reclaim their delegates before the 14th and that they will then do their own election integrity independent investigation. And then they will certify to the electoral college the delegates that actually reflects the will of the people not these false electoral results," she stressed.