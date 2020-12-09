While some people see President Donald Trump as a great deterrent to China's plans, he and the United States under him are also seen to be a great deterrent, even a stop, against what is known as "The Great Reset."

Unknown to many, the Great Reset is what its name implies - a major change to the way people live and do trade. Justin Haskins, the Editorial Director at The Heartland Institute and a leading authority on the Great Reset, told CBN News that it's more than just an idea:

"This is not a conspiracy theory. This is a well-documented movement among many of the world's most powerful people," Haskins said. "Fundamentally, this is a radical and complete transformation of everything that we do in our society."

The Great Reset was unveiled at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. The people behind it use the COVID-19 pandemic as an opportunity to change the way people around the world live.

Per CBN, the Great Reset, which the globalists deem as the solution to the world problems brought about by the 2019 novel coronavirus that came out of China, is "essentially global socialism."

The news source added that the Great Reset could be best imagined by combining the Green New Deal, COVID-19 restrictions, and what the World Economic Forum founder calls "the fourth industrial revolution."

Based on this, it's easy to see that the Great Reset is a combination of a strong focus on expensive energy, intensified government control, and the use of new technologies to do many things. CBN best describes it this way;

"This will be your future if some powerful people at the World Economic Forum get their way: you'll own nothing and "be happy about it." "Energy will be green, rationed, and expensive, and travel will be restricted. Your diet will be controlled, and currency will be digital."

Haskins, the authority on the Great Reset, said this movement "will change the way businesses are evaluated," and "will coerce businesses to pursue left-wing causes."

He added that the elites, "technocrats," and the "most educated people" will be the ones controlling and manipulating society. It's pretty much a dystopian world - one that's only previously seen in video games and movies. It's where the elites get richer and the poor become poorer.

A globalist slogan

This movement among the world's most powerful people is counting on Biden to win the United States Presidency. The Biden campaign even shares the same slogan with the globalist movement: "build back better."

English journalist James Delingpole told CBN that many key leaders, including Canada's Justin Trudeau, the Prince of Wales, and even the Pope, use the phrase "build back better."

This movement, the Breitbart contributor said, plans to do more than just push for green energy or use technology for business.

"You'd be amazed by how many world leaders are on board with this globalist plan. Even people that claim to be conservatives, but are clearly not," Delingpole said.

"This is worse than Naziism. This is worse than communism. And this is worse than fascism. These guys are planning on taking over the whole world."

Fight back

Italian Archbishop Carlo Maria Vigano, in a letter to President Donald Trump before the election, said the Great Reset is the "imposition of a health dictatorship." It aims to gain control over people using promises of "universal income" and a cancellation of "individual debt."

He then said President Trump is "the one who opposes" the deep state. He added that America is "the defending wall" against globalism.

Haskins agrees with this view, saying "Over the past four years, Donald Trump has been the single greatest roadblock for people who are pushing this internationalist globalist sort of agenda."

For this reason, people should keep on praying for US President Donald Trump and the recent US election. The enemies of God's people are doing their best to advance their agenda. God's people, then, should rally behind for and keep contending for truth in the electoral system.