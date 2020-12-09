The Communist Party of China (CPC), also known as the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), required all teachers in Wenzhou City, Zhejiang province to sign a public pledge form stating they would not profess any faith and would not be involved in the practice and spread of any religion.

Officials of the CPC distributed a form called 'Teacher's Promise to Not Believe in Any Faith' in Longwan District School and mandated the teachers to sign it.

The form was handed to the teachers during a recent meeting, according to China Aid, an organization that promotes religious liberty and human rights in China.

A section on the form specifies four "publicly announced commitments" that the teachers should fulfill. First, they are to firmly establish a Marxist religious view and promote atheism in education. Second, they are to not believe in any religion or participate in activities that promote religion.

Third, they are to propagate socialism and new civilization. And lastly, they are to avoid feudal superstitions or any activity related to them.

Aside from affixing their name and signature, the teachers were also required to provide other information, such as their age, gender, name of school, position in the school, and working hours.

Meng Yuanxin, a US-based pro-democracy Chinese activist, said the four commitments in the pledge form were "absurd" and violate the Chinese constitution, particularly Article 36, which protects religious freedom.

"This law stipulates that Chinese citizens are entitled to religious freedom, and as citizens, teachers should enjoy the religious freedom and rights their constitution promises. Therefore, the directive to sign a commitment to be irreligious proves unconstitutional," Yuanxin said, according to another report from China Aid.

Teachers who are members of the CPC were also required to sign three copies of the 'Communist Party Member's Promise to Not Believe in Any Faith.' The date on each form was pre-filled with 'Nov. 30,' persecution watchdog International Christian Concern reported.

Zhejiang has the most number of Christians in China. Christian persecution has intensified in the province, particularly since Xi Jinping became president in 2013.

Christian teachers in the province are allowed to teach in schools provided they stop attending worship services. If they are caught attending worship services, they will be removed from the school. Authorities have gone so far as installing cameras, which are monitored by the police, in churches to check if any school teacher has violated the regulation.

Churches in Zhejiang are not allowed to hold Sunday school classes for kids.

In 2016, Pingyang County in Wenzhou implemented a law mandating churches to hand over all their tithes and donations to the authorities. In the same year, Central Hospital, also in Wenzhou, banned prayer, preaching, and other religious activities.

Also in 2016, Island Head Christian Church was demolished because officials said it was illegally constructed. Church demolitions and removal of church crosses had been happening since 2014 as part of a "beautification" campaign called 'Three Rectifications and One Demolition.'