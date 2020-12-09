Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel's son was allegedly 'devasted' by a 'Merry Christmas" greeting when they went out for the first time in a store.

"I remember the first time I was at a store with my son and an employee said 'Merry Christmas' to us. My son looked devastated and asked, 'Are we the only people who don't celebrate Christmas?' I answered 'No, and we are just as American as everyone else.' Glad @JoeBiden knows that," Nessel said in her twitter account.

This Nessel tweeted over the weekend in reaction to a statement President Donald Trump said in his speech at the rally held in Valdosta, Georgia last Saturday, December5, 2020.

The tweet actualy accompanied a video of Trump's speech from The Hill's coverage of it, as per The Spectator.

According to Christian Headlines, Trump was in Georgia campaigning senatorial seats for Republicans when he spoke about the use of the greeting, "Merry Christmas".

"Let me begin by wishing you all a very Merry Christmas. Remember the word? Remember we started five years ago and I said, 'You're going to be saying Christmas again,' and we say it proudly again. Although they'll be trying to take that word again out of the vocabulary. We're not going to let them do that," Trump said.

Nessel's tweet, however, received a lot of negative reactions for her own intolerance of other people's Faith and for her own negative reaction to a greeting that was given to her in good faith and with good intentions.

The Spectator reported that they were able to capture some of the comments to Nessel's tweet before she deleted it after all the flak she received.

Chicks On The Right, an Illinois-based radio program with millions of followers online, hit Nessel for her bad parenting.

"If your kid was devastated by someone wishing you a Merry Christmas you're doing parenting wrong," Chicks On The Right said.

If your kid was devastated by someone wishing you a Merry Christmas you're doing parenting wrong . https://t.co/TezqsYRo7W — Chicks On The Right (@chicksonright) December 6, 2020

Breitbart's John Nolte, on the other hand, reported Nessel started a "war on 'Christmas' " and even called her "Neurotic Nessel".

"In a now deleted tweet, Neurotic Nessel completely freaked out over this with a tweet that reeks in equal parts of desperate insecurity and seething intolerance," Nolte said.

"Does anyone believe Nessel's son 'looked devastated' after someone wished him a 'Merry Christmas?' I certainly hope she's lying about that. Because if she isn't, my heart breaks for a kid so sheltered, so soft, so unready for the real world that someone wishing him 'Merry Christmas' devastates him," Nolte added.

He also raised how odd that Nessel's son was already old enough to comment on a Christmas greeting when Nessel said it was only their first time to go to a store, insinuating that her son was never greeted that since infancy nor did her son ever leave the house prior to that.

After deleting her initial reaction to Trump's speech, Nessel posted another tweet that received much the same criticism.

"Saying 'Happy Holidays' this time of year does not denigrate Christianity. It simply acknowledges and respects the great diversity of our nation and includes each and everyone of us who call ourselves proud Americans," she explained.

Meanwhile, CBN News reported how "hundreds of Twitter users weren't about to let the Michigan attorney general off so easily" after deleting her original tweet since they purposely greeted her Merry Christmas.