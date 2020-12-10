Google-owned YouTube announced that it will be removing all videos questioning the validity of Democrat Joe Biden's "victory" in the recent US Elections - something that hasn't even been confirmed by the US Congress and is currently being disputed by tons of evidence of voter fraud.

YouTube, in a blog, said that it will be removing videos and content that "misleads people" into believing that the US Election was manipulated. It will also prohibit users from uploading videos that are contrary to what it deems as the truth regarding Biden's alleged presidential win.

In other, easier to understand words, it doesn't want to talk about the massive voter fraud that happened in the recent US Election, LifeSite reported.

Per the video site,

"Yesterday was the safe harbor deadline for the U.S. Presidential election and enough states have certified their election results to determine a President-elect. Given that, we will start removing any piece of content uploaded today (or anytime after) that misleads people by alleging that widespread fraud or errors changed the outcome of the 2020 U.S. Presidential election, in line with our approach towards historical U.S. Presidential elections."

These videos will include those saying that a certain Presidential candidate - Joe Biden - won due to questionable practices or circumstances. Per the site,

"For example, we will remove videos claiming that a Presidential candidate won the election due to widespread software glitches or counting errors."

.@Google owned @YouTube officially announcing free speech no longer allowed. If you have concerns about election integrity, you must sit down and shut up. Repeal Section 230 and break these companies up https://t.co/EfBfCZHzv2 — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) December 9, 2020

The site emphasized that it will start removing these videos on Dec. 9, and will "ramp up" its efforts to clean its website of everything that will question Biden's win.

"We also work to make sure that the line between what is removed and what is allowed is drawn in the right place. Our policies prohibit misleading viewers about where and how to vote," it said.