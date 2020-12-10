"Big Pharma" is allegedly suppressing free speech against the dangers of transgender medical practices, claims a man in Kaiser, West Los Angeles.

This claim came after a billboard creating awareness on the dangers of transgender surgeries was taken down thirty six hours after it was paid to be put up by this man.

Speaking in anonymity, the man told the Christian Post that this impedes his constitutional right to expression and it reflects, to a large extent the waning freedom to practice it now in the United States.

"They want to silence the truth and if the truth is ever allowed to be spoken, it prevails," he added.

"It may sound surreal to some people but it's clearly in jeopardy."

The man said the billboard company has refunded him the payment for the billboard that was supposed to be displayed for a month. It was only put up on Sunday morning, December 5, but was already gone by Tuesday, December 7, 2020.

He added that the billboard company explained that it was taken down since there were complaints coming from the community, which he doesn't believe as true.

Rather, he thinks it is the nearby hospital's medical personnel and surgeons, as well as, the beneficiaries from their surgeries, that have complained against the billboard, especially since the area was not a residential one.

According to the Christian Post, the hospital being referred to is the Kaiser Permanente West Los Angeles Medical Center or more commonly known as Kaiser West-LA where regular transgender operations take place.

Kaiser is said to be a block away from where the billboard once stood and is the second sign of the same nature that was put up in the area.

The man is actually the father of a trans-identifying teenaged daughter and is concerned on the harms of transgender surgeries being done in the hospital that is unknown to the general public. He stressed that the gender identity medical industry is like a cult-like organization and that the public is unaware of this, the Christian Post said.

"People need to learn the truth of what's going on because it's horrific. And they need to rise up and be active. Tweeting is one thing, but they need to take action," he undermined. "Put up a sign. Put up flyers. Email your politicians and doctors. Shame them with truth or nothing is going to change."

"It trickles down to Big Pharma, the activists that are embedded with this are everywhere. If you look at the head of this snake, you have Martine Rothblatt who created SiriusXM satellite radio, you have Jennifer Pritzker. These are billionaires. And it trickles down from there," he revealed.

The father cited the case of Keira Bell, a 23-year-old woman who used to identify herself as a transgender during her teen years. Bell said she underwent transgender medical procedures and treatment that caused irreparable damage to her body and likely sterilized her. She added that she wasn't aware of the risks when she went through these as a teenager. She has already detransitioned.

Besides this unnamed father, the Christian Post said there were other parents who chipped in to make the payment for the billboard to be put up. One of the parents then wrote Kaiser's doctors on the harm of what they're doing and on the use of puberty blockers and cross-sex hormones. The said parent also cited real-life situations as supporting evidence on its harm.

Before it was taken down, the billboard message read in uppercase letters, "Why do so many of our youth think they are transgender? Know the facts before making a life changing choice. Read this book." The message was giving reference to picture of the book beside it entitled, "Irreversible Damage: The Transgender Craze Seducing Our Daughters."