The Grand Old Party, more known as the GOP, filed a lawsuit ensuring voting laws are upheld in the Georgia runoff elections this January 2021.

Filed this last Tuesday, December 8, the lawsuit included appropriate access for poll watchers and ballot box surveillance, among others. The move was meant to counteract incidents experienced during the last election, said One America News Network in their report.

Specifically, this pertained to experiences of Republican poll watchers who were not allowed in the premises or were restricted to be close enough to ensure the counting of votes were factual and unbiased.

As per One America News Network, Republicans in Georgia and other states have called unconstitutional the absentee ballot's infrastructure unilateral expansion. The legislature, according to Republicans, must be the deciding body on the voting process and its regulations as the reason for its unconstitutionality.

During President Donald Trump's speech in Georgia last Saturday, he mentioned that they will be going to court soon to file a case on voter fraud. Then he mentioned the various incidents of voter fraud that many witnesses and poll watchers testified to experiencing during the November elections.

"How about in Pennsylvania when they threw poll watchers out and they did it here too, but we caught them cold," he highlighted, "They could cheat in Georgia."

They also played the controversial video wherein suitcases of ballots were brought in and included in the counting. Called by Trump's legal team as the landmark evidence on election fraud, the said video angered many voters from Georgia.

"You can't accept when Democrats steal, rig, and rob an election," he stressed during the rally.

This was why Trump told the crowd of Georgia voters that the way to counteract this injustice would be doing what is right: registering and voting for the senatorial runoffs.

"If you want revenge on the Democrats, you have to show up and vote in record number for Perdue and Loeffler!" he urged. "If you don't vote, the socialists and the communists win."

Hundreds of people attended the said rally, which was the first gathering held by Trump after the elections. The crowd that gathered in that Valdosta open field became emotional in several instances such as during the arrival of the president with First Lady Melania Trump, during the presentation of evidences, and at its closing.

According to market strategist and TV broadcaster Steve Cortes, a big chunk of voters from Georgia believe Trump's claim of election fraud and campaign for election integrity.

"The majority of voters in GA believe the vote was 'compromised'," Cortes tweeted on Saturday in his personal account with a video of him presenting the results of a current citizen pulse conducted in Georgia.

In the said video, Cortes said that "evidence grows of serious irregularities and even maleficence regarding the vote count" in Georgia. He revealed that "only 3% of Trump voters believe that the President should concede" and that the"Georgia group is by far the best polling group of this 2020 elections.

He explained that the new survey conducted in Georgia asked voters if the election was compromised enough to change the election outcomes.

"Among GOP voters, 75%. Three quarters of all Republican voters believed the election there was compromised enough--a super majority. Overall, overall, in the swing State of Georgia, 53% a solemn majority say the election there was compromised. That vote can not be certified. If you believe that, you believe it because of real evidence and you are hardly alone in your skepticism," he said.