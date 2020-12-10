Michigan Democrat Representative Cynthia Johnson threatened President Donald Trump's supporters and urged 'soldiers' to 'make them pay' in a live video she released in her Facebook account last Tuesday, December 8, 2020.

"So this is just a warning to you Trumpers. Be careful, walk lightly, we ain't playing with you. Enough of the shenanigans. Enough is enough," she said.

"And for those of you who are soldiers, you know how to do it. Do it right, be in order, make them pay," she added.

Johnson, whose two year term ends December 31, 2020, was referring to Trump supporters when she said "make them pay," as per The Daily Caller.

The Daily Caller also reported that she wished in the said video to talk to every one in a private room but that it wasn't possible since "we're public."

Meanwhile, One America News Network reported that the threats Johnson made "appeared to call for the political persecution of her opponents" and "seemed to call on radical left militants to prepare to attack Republican voters."

People who watched the video wondered if Facebook will remove Johnson's post considering it was against community standards out of its call to violence, as per One America News Network. However, this has not happened as of this article's writing.

In the actual video, Johnson was drinking a glass of red wine when she started, saying she would "like to talk to her Facebook friends" because they "have much to do." Johnson' video had 1,700 shares and initially had 14 comments before commenting was turned off.

After posting this video, Johnson posted another one that was only 78 seconds long wherein she seemed to expound what she meant in the prior video on who the "soldiers" were. The video had 25K views and 1.7K comments as of this article's writing.

"I want to share something bout the soldiers. All you soldiers of Christ. Soldiers against racism. Soldiers against misogyny. Soldiers against domestic violence and domestic terrorism. Soldiers, rise! It's time for you to rise! Soldiers! Soldiers for Christ!" she passionately announced.

The next post on Johnson's wall was made a day after and contained the official statement of the Michigan House of Representative coming from Speaker of the House Lee Chatfield and Speaker-elect Jason Wentworth condemning her act.

"Threats to either Democrats or Republicans are unacceptable and un-American. They're even more unbecoming of an elected official. Rep. Johnson has been removed from her committee assignments, and we are looking into further disciplinary action as the proper authorities conduct their own investigations," the statement said.

In addition, the statement undermined that the House of Representatives "have been consistent" in their "position on this--violence and intimidation is never appropriate in politics." It expounded that this pertains to "threats made toward public officials" and "from public officials" themselves. It emphasized that such behavior "will not be tolerated this term or next".

Despite posting the statement from the House of Representatives, Johnson did not post a public apology on her wall about it. What she posted, however, is a call against the House leadership.

"PEACE be still. There is a big reveal later on today. Look out for it. All I can say is, shame on Michigan's House leadership on both sides! Get yourselves ready to apologize to me and in public!" the 62 year old representative said with an Avatar of herself.

It's worth noting that Johnson isn't the first to cite the name of Christ or use the Bible's words in her claims. Rep. Ilhan Omar, a Muslim, also misquoted Scripture and attempted to "manipulate Christian theology to Christians' own detriment and disadvantage," LifeSite reported.

Johnson was also put on spotlight a week ago for harassing a witness during the Michigan hearing of Trump's legal team and senate legislators aside from making untoward remarks against her co-legislators, as per The Epoch Times.