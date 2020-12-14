The Harvard Medical Postgraduate and Continuing Education received flak for using "birthing people" instead of "women" to be more "inclusive," reported the Christian Post.

"Globally, ethnic minority pregnant and birthing people suffer worse outcomes and experiences during and after pregnancy and childbirth. These inequities have been further highlighted by #COVID19. Watch this panel discussion on #MaternalJustice," the school said in its Twitter account last November 9.

It immediately added another tweet saying, "The webinar panelists used the term "birthing person" to include those who identify as non-binary or transgender because not all who give birth identify as "women" or "girls." We understand the reactions to this terminology and in no way meant to dehumanize women."

The original post alone received 94 retweets, 1,6 quoted tweets, and 256 likes on top of the numerous negative comments it received for dehumanizing women as mere parts and for insinuating an unfavorable remark against black women for it was accompanied by a photo of it.

Accordingly, the accompanying image to the tweet were the event's panelists.

"Well, it does--here we are, telling you: this tweet erases and dehumanises women. It is degrading and misogynistic. We are not a collection of disparate, useable body parts, and you will NOT describe us as such," commented Joan Dark to the Harvard Medical Postgraduate and Continuing Education followup tweet.