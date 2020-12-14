Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker scaled back the amendment expanding abortion access to minors by changing portions of the proposal, a report says.

Gov. Baker only partially approved the state's budget of $46 million for the pro-abortion amendment, which would've lowered the age by which pregnant women will be able to abort their unborn children without their parents' consent, Live Action reported.

"These are important changes to protect a women's reproductive rights and autonomy in the commonwealth, and I support them. However, I cannot support the other ways that this section expands the availability of late-term abortions and permits minors age 16 and 17 to get an abortion without the consent of a parent or guardian," Baker told Live Action.

The amendment includes allowing abortion after 24 weeks when the baby receives a fatal diagnosis since it previously allowed doing so if it is dangerous to the health of the mother who is beyond 18 years of age.

Fatal diagnosis varies according to doctor's diagnosis on it being a substantial risk to the mother's physical or mental health if pregnancy is continued such as the child having Trisonomy 18 or other conditions, Live Action reported.

In addition, the amendment also removed the requirement for doctors to attempt to save the life of babies who survived abortion. The provision eased up on the abortionist and the abortion facility to simply provide a life support equipment.

Live Action said that amendment gives the abortionist or the abortion facility to actually not make use of the provided life supporting equipment for babies surviving abortion.

With regards to parental consent, Live Action added that Baker left the age for it as per parental consent law to 18 and that one parent's consent to abortion suffices for a minor.

Penalties of $15,000 fines and loss of medical license will be imposed, however, to abortionists who undertake abortion beyond 24 weeks. Abortionists who fail to maintain the life saving equipment will also be imposed the same fine.

With the pro-abortion amendment approved by Baker, lawmakers in Massachusetts can now agree to accept, revise, or reject it.

The amendment was actually authored by Democrat Senator Emerita Hariette Chandler to "protect abortion access in Massachusetts because of the appointment of Justice Amy Coney Barrett to the U.S. Supreme Court", as per Live Action's Nancy Flanders. Chandler is also Senate President.

This is based on the ROE Act that is also known as Bill S.1209 which removes liability from doctors to help babies who survived abortion to live.

According to Citizens For Life, abortions in Massachusetts have declined by 60% in 2017. This converts to 18.8 abortions for every 100 pregnancies in Massachusetts, which is lower than records during the time of Roe versus Wade. The reason for the decline is attributed to laws, education, and fewer facilities for abortion in Massacusetts.

Notwithstanding, the state registered 18,256 abortions in 2018 according to findings reported by the Centers for Disease Control. This number is lower to the 2009 record of 22,945 abortions in Massachusetts.

Abort73.com reported that "50 innocent and helpless children are killed by abortion every day in Massachusetts" alone.