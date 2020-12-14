Hawaii Representative Tulsi Gabbard proposes bills for the protection of abortion survivors and the banning of males from women's sports, reports say.

According to Live Action, the Democrat congresswoman from Hawaii has proposed the bill H.R. 8923 in the U.S. House of Representatives, meant to protect babies who survived abortion by receiving ample care instead of being left to die.

The bill, already referred to the House Committee on the Judiciary, is designed to amend the United States Code Title 18 through the wording, "to ensure a health care practitioner exercises the proper degree of care in the case of a child who survives an abortion or attempted abortion."

Live Action highlighted that Gabbard's bill was actually contrary to the persona the congresswoman portrayed from being 100% pro-abortion throughout her career such that she even voted against the Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act in 2015.

The Born Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act was amended by Missouri's 2nd District Representative Ann Wagner in May 2020 for babies surviving abortion attempts, who should be given the same standard of care as prematurely born babes, according to the Catholic News Agency.

Meanwhile, Breitbart reports Gabbard co-authored the bill restricting "federal funds from going to schools that allow boys and men to compete against girls and women in sports" with Oklahoma's 2nd District Representative Markwayne Mullin last Dec. 11, 2020.

Entitled "Protect Women's Sports Act," the bill is said to be an extension of Title IX of the civil rights protection to girls and women.

"Since its creation, Title IX has been confronted by various challenges, often resulting in nuanced or situational solutions to the circumstances. This has included considering the fairness of an individual of one sex to play on a team designated for another sex when no such team is available to the individual, such as women's field hockey or men's football. This bill protects the sex-based intention of Title IX protections by reaffirming the biological sex-based distinctions between men and women in athletics," the two representatives said in a joint statement.

Since Dec. 12, Gabbard has been posting about the bill in her Twitter account.

"My 'Protect Women's Sports Act' simply protects the rights and interests of girls and women who participate in sports so they can compete on a level playing field. Denying biological differences between men and women undermines the reason why the Title IX was created in the first place," she began her three-part tweet on Dec. 12.

The tweet garnered 88,400 likes alone. It was retweeted 12,300 times and was quoted 3,600 times. Most of the comments she received favored what she said.

"My 'Protect Women's Sports Act' is based on science. It safeguards equality and ensures a level playing field for girls and women competing in sports. It upholds Title IX's original intent which was based on the general biological distinction between men and women athletes based on sex," she further explained in her second tweet on that day.

"Title IX was created out o a recognition of a biological distinction between men and women, and the need to make sure women and girls have equal opportunities to compete on a level playing field in sports. My bill upholds the original intent of Title IX, and strengthens it. That's all," she ended.

Gabbard released a video of herself talking more about the said bill in a tweet last Sunday that accompanied the message on title IX.

"Title IX is a historic law that positively changed everything for women and girls. This video explains how, and why I introduced the Protect Women's Sports Act-to clarify, uphold and strenghten the original intent of Title IX, ensuring a level playing field for girls and women," she stressed.

One commentor to her initial tweet, Michael Thomas Hasenfang, thanked her for "trying to bring sanity back" and for "trying to reign back the "Democratic Party to what it was in the 80's and before" and "not the psycho leftist they have now."

Gabbard has 979,200 followers in her Twitter account.