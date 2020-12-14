Megachurch pastor Guillermo Maldonado of King Jesus International Ministry urged his congregation on Sunday to reject the COVID-19 vaccine for reasons that it will be used to prepare the world for the 'one world order' of the Antichrist.

As one of the largest Hispanic congregations in the U.S., Maldonado boldly shared how God told him that He will release "divine immunity, divine protection, divine health" for those who believe in Him. Later, he also spoke that God told him of the "satanic agenda, a global agenda, specifically preparing the way for the Antichrist" that would happen.

In his live broadcast on Sunday, Maldonado cited Revelation Chapter 13 from verses 16-17 which tells of the Antichrist.

"And he causeth all, both small and great, rich and poor, free and bond, to receive a mark in their right hand, or in their foreheads: And that no man might buy or sell, save he that had the mark, or the name of the beast, or the number of his name."

He then argued that what is happening right now, including the COVID-19 vaccine, is a fulfillment of what the Scriptures say.

To quote,

"People, I want you to look at me. That is exactly what is happening with COVID-19. They're preparing the structure for the Antichrist.

"How? The vaccine. They're going to demand for you to have the vaccine in your passport. Otherwise you will not be able to travel because they are preparing the way. And the vaccines, they are made to alter your DNA,"

The pastor made the statement after recalling a 9-year old girl who was rumored to have stopped talking after taking the vaccine. In another argument, Maldonado urged the people not to take the vaccine and instead believe in "the Blood of Jesus" and "divine immunity." He also added that the vaccine is made to trace and track down people.

This is not the first time that Maldonado has boldly spoken against what is happening. Earlier in March, he rebuked those who skipped Sunday services for fear of the virus.

"Do you believe God would bring his people to his house to be contagious with the virus? Of course not... in the presence of God, no virus can stand."

The founding pastor of the Miami-based megachurch is also a loyal supporter of President Donald Trump and vocally added that the President himself is against the "satanic agenda" which is why people try to stop him.

In his sermon broadcast on Facebook this Sunday that took almost three hours, Maldonado adds that even "religious and political leaders are part of the global satanic agenda" which is what he calls the "one world order."

He also that today's "surveillance society" especially with social media tracking down and knowing everything about the people, is just a preparation for the coming of the Antichrist.

More than the one world order, the megachurch pastor with 800,000 followers on Facebook, said that there is a "one world religion" that would come to tempt the church of Christ to compromise on the truth.

"I'm going to be the apostolic voice. I'm going to say to you, 'What is the one world order religion?' It's nothing more than the enemy's presentation of God to the human race where everyone is acceptable,"

Maldonado adds briefly that the only acceptable way is Jesus Christ.

"There is only one way to Heaven and that is through Jesus Christ."