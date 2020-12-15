Americans greatly support President Donald Trump's fight against voter fraud according to John McLaughlin in an interview yesterday, Dec. 14, 2020.

In the interview with One America News Network, McLaughlin said that they "did a national polls right before Thanksgiving and the mainstream media didn't really pick it up" involving "a thousand voters across the country" that showed "67% thought that it was fair that Donald Trump got these recounts" in the "states where the ballot is within 1% or less".

"A good chunk of Biden voters think that this is fair and certainly without a doubt the Trump voters. But again, they think it's fair he goes through the recounts. He goes through the legal--you know the legal challenge. It's a big challenge!" He stressed regarding the result of their survey.

He cited that "800 people who voted in Georgia on Election Day on November 3rd" say "they want a special session of the legislature to clear up the signature verification and the other problems in their electoral because it's a national embarassment" because "they won a 58% to 38%".

"Again, a third of the Afro-Americans want a special election," he told Richard Pollock of OANN in the said interview. "It goes beyond the Republican Trump base significantly because people want an honest election."

Echoing the result of McLaughlin's survey, are two other independent surveys conducted by several universities in the Country.

In the Quinnipiac University Poll released on Dec. 10, 2020 in their website, "77% of Republicans" and "38% of overall voters" believe there was widespread fraud.

"Democrats say 97 - 3 percent they believe there was no widespread voter fraud, independents say 62 - 35 percent they believe there was no widespread voter fraud, and Republicans say 77 - 19 percent they believe there was widespread voter fraud," the Quinnipiac University national poll results stated.

On the other hand, the recent in a series of surveys conducted as a joint venture by the Northeastern University, Harvard University, Rutgers University, and Northwestern University tackled voter pulse on election integrity.

The joint venture, entitled, "COVID States Project: A 50-State COVID-19", undertook a new survey involving 24,001 individuals across America and the District of Columbia last November 3-30, 2020. The joint venture, which began in April 2020, was launched to examine the attitudes and behaviors of individuals in the country regarding COVID-19.

Officially entitled, "Survey Report #29 Election Fairness And Trust In Institutions", the recent survey intended to see the voter pulse in line with the elections under a state of the pandemic and the recent events that surfaced after the elections, particularly the allegations raised by President Donald Trump that the elections were "rigged."

The survey results were posted in the Northeastern University website and explained that it was "conducted by PureSpectrum via an online, nonprobability sample, with state-level representative quotas for race/ethnicity, age, and gender."

Most interesting aspects of the survey show that "39% of Republicans and 3% of Democrats reported thinking Trump is probably winning or definitely winning."

"Overall, 38% of Americans lack confidence in the fairness of the 2020 presidential election. That number is especially high among Republicans (64%) and Trump voters (69%) compared to Democrats (11%) and Biden voters (8%)," emphasized the survey key results.

"There are large partisan gaps (over 40 percentage points) in public concerns about mail-in fraud (85% of Republicans, 38% of Democrats), inaccurate or biased vote counts (84% of Republicans, 44% of Democrats), and illegal votes from non-citizens (81% of Republicans, 34% of Democrats)," it added.

Another key result of the survey show that when "asked about acceptable reactions to an unfair election, 45% of Americans approved of protesting on social media, 38% of protesting in person, 18% approved of violating laws without violence, and 8% of using violence. Non-violent law breaking was approved by 23% Democrats and 17% Republicans, violence by 10% Democrats and 8% Republicans."

Nonetheless, the survey result also showed that "while 67% of Americans say President-Elect Biden won the election, 17% suggest that Donald Trump is the winner."