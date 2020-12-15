A group of ministers in Georgia urged Democratic Senate candidate Rev. Raphael Warnock to denounce abortion.

28 ministers from Georgia signed a letter of petition to Rev. Raphael Warnock, a senatorial candidate from the Democratic Party, CBN reported. The letter appealed to Warnock to denounce abortion as it goes beyond biblical principles.

The group of ministers reacted as Warnock claimed himself as a pro-choice pastor who believes that abortion is an act of human agency and freedom. He declared that he will always fight for reproductive justice.

In an interview, Rev. Dean Nelson, Executive Director at Human Coalition and one who spearheaded the letter doubts Warnock's abortion advocacy. He said you cannot talk about justice outside of the womb yet ignore justice inside the womb.

He also condemned Warnock for calling himself a pro-choice pastor. Nelson explained that in his years of service, he found that the leftist always found a clever way to describe horrendous and heinous acts.

He said that reproductive justice is a savvy way to market abortion and used to support pro-choice measures. On the other hand, pro-choice is a term used as a sort of replacement as people avoid mentioning the term abortion even when discussing abortion advocates and Planned Parenthood.

The group of ministers argued that the Democratic Senator's stance on abortion is against the biblical principles and violates the standard of tradition in teaching the Christian faith.

"Your open advocacy of abortion is a scandal to the faith and to the Black community," the group of ministers said in the letter that reached Warnock's campaign office on Dec. 11.

The group of Christian leaders reminded Warnock of his duty not only as a Senator but a Black Christian Pastor as well. They specified that he is "to denounce the evil of abortion, which kills a disproportionate number of Black children."

Meanwhile, Evangelist Alveda King called Warnock's deed a disservice. She also urged the reverend to provide parishioners with real services that cannot include abortion. She further condemned the Senator for promoting abortion to his own congregation, the Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta.

"Let me as pastor of this church help you so you don't have to kill a baby and hurt your own body," King argued saying there are better ways to live. Alveda King is the niece of the late Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr

In a Senate debate in Georgia, Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler ridiculed Warnock's pro-choice stance.

"I'm not going to be lectured by someone who uses the Bible to justify abortion," Kelly said, the ChristianTimes reported.

Rev. Warnock responded to the letter through a statement released by Michael Brewer, his spokesperson. He argued that the Democratic Senatorial candidate "believes a patient's room is too small a place for a woman, her doctor, and the U.S. government and that these are deeply personal health care decisions - not political ones."

Brewer added that Warnock believes that he should focus more on incredibly high rates of infant mortality and maternal mortality is concerned about life. He believes that health care access should be expanded and not taken away.