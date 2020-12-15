President Donald Trump was right in saying that the elections was rigged as forensic investigation reveal the Dominion Voting Machines had the ability to change 68.05% of votes, The Gateway Pundit reports.

According to The Gateway Pundit, an emergency hearing was held by Judge Kevin Eisenheimer of Michigan's 13th Circuit Court that granted the release of the forensic examination findings on 16 Antrim County Dominion Voting machines conducted by Allied Security Operations Group.

Eisenheimer allowed the release of the said findings after Eric Grill, Michigan's Assistant Attorney General, approved the redactions on the report.

Attorney Matthew DePerno, who filed a cased in behalf of his client Bill Bailey for the forensic investigation to be conducted, read their conclusions based on the findings that the machines were programmed to create changes in the votes and, therefore, gravely affected the results of the elections.

"We conclude that the Dominion Voting System intentionally and purposefully designed with inherent errors to create systematic fraud and influence election results. The system intentionally generates an enormously high number of ballot errors," read the second section under the Purpose and Preliminary Conclusions of the report submitted by Allied.

"The electronic ballots are then transferred for adjudication. The intentional errors lead to bulk adjudication of ballots with no oversight, no transparency, and no audit trail. This leads to voter or election fraud. Based on our study, we conclude that the Dominion Voting System should not be used in Michigan. We further conclude that the results of the Antrim County should not have been certified," it said.

These conclusions were based on the result of deciphering the way the Dominion Voting machines's systems were actually programmed.

As per DePerno, a 68.05% error rate was assigned to Dominion Voting machines such that "68.05% of the ballots are sent for bulk adjudication or are collected and kept in a folder--"sent somewhere where people in another location can change the votes."

DePerno explained to the Gateway Pundit that "the vote flipped based on the algorithm. It can be done manually or through a machine." This is "either a function of the program or it's done offsite" and "then sent back to the system" after it was adjudicated "or it was done internally in the program."

This proves that the alleged glitches of vote flipping that were discovered during the hearing of the Trump legal team with state legislators and whistleblowers were not human error but machine errors.

In addition, DePerno raised that the machines' systematic programming is designed to actually "generate errors that affect the outcome of the election" since it was "meticulously created to do exactly what it did". He said this was not done by amateurs but by "a major software company or foreign entity".

"This violates all cybersecurity protocols. It doesn't matter who you vote for. No one can be confident that with a 68.05% error rate that your ballot was not mass adjudicated," he said.

Allied's forensic report was actually conducted by a team of experts and professionals such as Harvard University MBA holder Russel James Ramsland, Jr. who previously worked for the National Aeronautics and Space Administration and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. Thus, the forensic results are credible.