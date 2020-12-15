Pro-life groups in Georgia have denounced megachurch pastor Raphael Warnock who also happens to be a Democrat U.S. Senate candidate after using Scripture to justify abortion at any time all throughout nine months of pregnancy.

Georgia Life Alliance Action (GLA), one of the pro-life groups, is now condemning Warnock for his support of killing babies that are "beyond disturbing."

Joshua Edmonds, GLA's executive director, further explained how Warnock's "pro-choice" is an "affront to the Gospel in every conceivable way."

"While the black community only represents 32% of the state's population, they shockingly represent 69% of all abortions statewide,"

"For every 1000 black babies born alive in Georgia in 2019, 413 black babies were tragically murdered at the hands of abortionists with the consent of Raphael Warnock."

"For the pastor of the spiritual home of Martin Luther King, Jr. to callously lead his sheep to the slaughter is an affront to the Gospel in every conceivable way."

In a prior interview, Warnock said that his approval of abortion is consistent with his views as a Christian minister.

In another report, Ben Watson, former Super Bowl champion, rebuked the reverend for supporting abortion on demand which they believe is essential to achieve "reproductive justice," especially for black women.

On Sunday, Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler, whom the Rev. Warnock is running against with, called out the reverend for using Bible Scriptures for justifying abortion of African-American babies.

In his defense, Warnock said that he has "a profound reverence for life" but that he also has "an abiding respect for choice."

Carol Tobias, president of the group National Right to Life explained Warnock's view when it comes to abortion.

"Warnock made it clear in the debate that he would oppose any effort to protect unborn babies at any stage of pregnancy, and he believes Georgians should pay for abortion with their tax dollars."

Tobias adds that abortion accounts for killing over 345,000 unborn babies in the country every year.

Well-known abortion groups like NARAL and Planned Parenthood have already expressed their support of Democratic Rev. Warnock.

Pro-life organizations across the state are already in support of Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler with her "compassionate, popular pro-life legislation that upholds the dignity of life and protects women."

Marjorie Dannenfelser, president of the pro-life organization Susan B. Anthony List praised Loeffler for her "authentic pro-life, pro-woman leadership" that "beautifully contrasts with the extremism of Raphael Warnock."

Dannenfelser also called Warnock as someone who "distorts Scripture to justify his support for abortion on demand."

In an argument, Family Policy Alliance of Georgia president Cole Muzio said that Warnock's extreme views on abortion are inconsistent with his stated faith and is in complete denial of the great commandment.

In a statement, Muzio said.

"As a 'pastor,' radical pro-abortion Raphael Warnock continues to deny the great commandment to love thy neighbor."

"Contrary to his stated faith, Warnock's extremist views align with the political fringe: believing those that the psalmist declares were knit together in their mother's womb can have their beating hearts silenced up to and even after birth."