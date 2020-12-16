Most adults want to help others this Christmas season according to a survey.

A recent survey revealed that most adults in the United States, the United Kingdom, and seven other countries want to help other people this Christmas season. The study revealed that the respondents prefer to receive meaningful gifts to encourage people despite the difficulties they faced in 2020.

YouGov PLC carried out a survey on nine countries including the US and UK and gave out questionnaires that would reveal how people want their 2020 Christmas gifts to be. The British international Internet-based market research and data analytics firm conducted the research on behalf of the World Vision International humanitarian organization from Nov. 19 to Dec. 2.

According to the survey results, the majority of people from different parts of the globe still desire to help others in spite of the weight of challenges 2020 brought to the world. 76 percent of the people who responded believed that it is necessary to concentrate on the needs of people during this holiday season.

63 percent of them said they would like to receive a gift that is different from the traditional Christmas gifts they received over the past years. The adult respondents revealed that they would like to receive presents that would help the recipients.

"It's heart-warming to see the giving spirit is still alive globally, and encouraging to see how much people want to help one another," Andrew Morley, President and Chief Executive Officer of the World Vision International said in a statement.

Meanwhile, results from six among the nine countries concealed that respondents maintained their charitable works. A portion of the figures on the other hand says adults brought their good deeds to the next level.

"This year has been a difficult one for all of us around the world and vulnerable children have been especially affected," added Morley, the Christian Post reported.

67 percent among the respondents see 2021 in a better perspective. They believe that the coming year will bring hope and will be far better than in 2020. 69 percent of them want to leave the worst effect of the pandemic behind as they face the New Year.

Now that the world sees the success of the vaccine test, most countries are optimistic about what the future brings. Although 52 percent of the British people show a buoyant hope, South Africans are highly motivated with 90 percent of the respondents believing that the coming year will be better.

Although adults from India, South Africa, and Lebanon showed a decrease in the number of people giving material support to charitable institutions, the desire to give did not depart from their motives. People in the said countries volunteered to add up to the manpower to cover up for their inability to provide financial support.

"I was moved to hear that it was in some of the countries where people have been worst affected by the pandemic or other catastrophes - South Africa, India, and Lebanon - people are still thinking about helping others," the World Vision CEO said. "It proves that despite the challenges this year has brought, the majority of people want to prioritize kindness to others and selflessness, even when things are difficult in their own lives," Morley added,