The senate committee on homeland security and governmental affairs will hold an oversight hearing on voting irregularities because "Americans don't think this was a legitimate election," a report says.

According to The Gateway Pundit, the hearing is meant to examine the election irregularities raised and investigated on by President Donald Trump and his legal team in swing states including Pennsylvania.

The hearing is said to be scheduled on Wednesday, December 16, at 10AM ET with a host of witnesses including former Whitewater controversy solicitor general Ken Starr.

Other witnesses scheduled for the hearing include U.S. Election Assistance Commission Commissioner Donald Palmer, Attorney James Troupis, Pennsylvania Representative Francis Ryan, Attorney Jessie Binnall, and former Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency Director Christopher Krebs.

The Gateway Pundit said that Starr described the elections as a "Constitutional travesty" when he guested in Fox News' Life, Liberty & Levin. In the said guesting, Starr explained that state legislatures have the plenary power to choose their electors based on the Constitution's Article II, Section 1, Clause 2.

In the interview with Fox News, Starr was actually citing the ruling of the Pennsylvania Supreme Court requiring the "board of elections in the commonwealth to count mail-in ballots postmarked by Election Day if they were received up to three days later. The interview cited the said clause in the Constitution after most members of the media declaring former Vice President Biden winning the election, which was contrary to US law.

Wisconsin Representative Ron Johnson, who acts as Chairman of the Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs, said that the hearing was out of the mistrust most Americans had on the recent elections, as per The Gateway Pundit.

"We are holding an oversight hearing tomorrow to examine the irregularities in the 2020 election. A large percentage of Americans simply don't think this was a legitimate election. That's an unsustainable state of affairs for our country," the Wisconsin Senator announced in his Twitter account late Tuesday, December 15.

The tweet included a link to the Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Website that enlists the witnesses to the said hearing that will be held in the Senate Dirksen Building via video conferencing. It also included a splice of his interview with Fox Business where he announced the probing of election irregularities.

"We have to have confidence in our elections. We restore that confidence, one of the ways to do that is to have oversight hearings, point out what went wrong, so things could be corrected and controls can be put in place for the next elections," Johnson said in the video interview.

In a similar vein, Johnson will also be pushing investigations against former Vice President Joseph Biden's family and the allegations of their business' ties with Communist China as per a news item posted in the Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Website.

The news item cited Johnson saying that the former Vice President "has not been truthful with the American public" and that "he had to know about Hunter Biden's business financial foreign entanglements and particularly with China." The quotations cited were actually excerpts from Johnson's exclusive interview with Fox's News Maria Bartiromo.

"He has not been truthful with the American public and it's about time that the press starts asking questions. As I said before this election, this is not going away. This is a big mess. It's going to be a bigger mess, if it becomes a Biden presidency and that looks like the way we're headed," Johnson stressed in the said interview.