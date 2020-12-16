A man returned to the surgeon who prayed for him before his surgery to once again be prayed for and accepted Christ.

Christian Headlines reported that the patient, who remains anonymous, was suffering from high blood pressure that was borderline dangerous prior to an operation. Instead of giving up and not going through the operation, Dr. Michael Haglund, one of the country's top cervical surgeons prayed instead.

In his interview with CBN News, Dr. Haglund recounted the events following the said incident.

"The anesthesiologist comes in the room and says, 'Mike, we're not going to be able to do the surgery."

When Dr. Haglund asked why, the anesthesiologist answered.

"Cause his blood pressure is like 220/120. We can't put someone to sleep with that kind of blood pressure."

Instead of looking at the present situation and giving in to cancel the scheduled surgery, Haglund asked to pray over the patient to which the anesthesiologist replied, "'Okay, fine, whatever.'"

Like the miracle he asked for in prayer, the patient's blood pressure eventually dropped - enough that the operation can be continued.

Dr. Haglund shared, "So, I go on, and I pray for him, and he calms down a little bit. It went from 220 down to like 170. We do his surgery, he does great, pain's gone, gets back to work in two weeks."

However, the story did not end there.

Six weeks after the successful surgery, the patient came back to find Dr. Haglund and told him that something has changed which led him to be prayed for once again and accept Christ in the process.

Dr. Haglund recalls, "I see him at six weeks, and he comes in. He goes, 'You know that prayer you prayed for me?' And I go, 'Yeah.' He goes 'Something changed. Something's different.' And so like right there in the clinic we like prayed, and he accepted Christ and, you know, that's what it's all about."

It's not the first time that Dr. Haglund prayed for someone. In his interview with CBN News, he recalled how God put it in his heart to pray for a comatose 10-year old kid after suffering an epidural hematoma from a bad snowboard accident.

"So I went to lay down and like I couldn't get to sleep, and I really felt the Lord put on my heart, I never felt this before, like this impression like, 'You need to go-you need to pray for him

"And I go, 'Okay.' So, I rolled over in bed and started praying. And it was like, 'No, you need to GO pray for him.' So, I just went up and laid hands on him and said, 'Lord, you know we've done everything we can do, we need you to do a miracle. Amen. '"

A few minutes later, a nurse came running to tell Dr. Haglund that the boy has miraculously woken.

"And it made such an impression on me that you know, from then on, that it's like, you're just looking for opportunities where God's moving,"

Aside from being renowned in his field, Dr. Haglund has been sharing the power of prayer to his colleagues that is life changing.