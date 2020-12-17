Arizona's GOP electors cast their ballots last Monday for President Donald Trump in an exercise of their constitutional right as local Representative Mark Finchem says, "This election is far from over," reports say.

Following what Democrats did in the 1960s for John F. Kennedy, Republican electors in Arizona and swing States Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin, met on Monday to cast their votes for Trump despite their respective governors declaring a win for former Vice President Joseph Biden, as per Breitbart. The said electors also cast votes for Mike Pence as Vice President before sending their votes to Congress.

According to Breitbart, Ariz. Rep. Kelli Ward announced on Tuesday that the "true electors of the presidency met" Monday and "transmitted those results to proper entities in Washington, DC, for consideration by Congress".

"Oh yes we did! We are the electors who represent the legal voters of Arizona!" Ward said as she retweeted the Arizona Republican Party post containing their full statement on the said meeting.

The two-page statement declared that the "legal proceedings arising from the November 3 presidential elections continue to work their way through" the "nation's judicial system" and as such the Republican electors convened to cast their votes since officially all votes would have to be "opened and counted" by Congress only by "January 6".

The statement explained that what the Republican electors are now doing is but according to American History.

"Democrat electors pledged to John F. Kennedy convened in Hawaii in 1960, at the same time as Republican electors met, even though the Governor had certified Richard Nixon as the winner. In the end Hawaii's electoral votes were awarded to President Kennedy, even though he did not win the state until 11 days after his electors cast their votes," the statement read.

The Republican electors stressed in the statement, "The legitimacy and good sense of two sets of electors meeting on December 14 to cast competing votes for President and Vice President, with the conflict to be later sorted out by the courts and Congress, was pointed out by prominent Democrat lawyers Van Jones and Larry Lessig in an essay published last month in CNN.com."

"Given that the results in Arizona remain in doubt, with legal arguments till to be decided, just as the Democrat electors met in Hawaii in 1960 while awaiting a final resolution of that state's vote, so too the Republican electors have agreed to meet this year on December 14 as we await a final resolution of Arizona's 11 electoral votes," they said.

As GOP Chairwoman, Ward told Just The News in an interview after the said meeting that Republicans do recognize the declaration that Biden won in Arizona and that they will take the "bid to undo Biden win in Arizona to Supreme Court".

"There is no Biden win in Arizona. In my opinion, I think that there are too many irregularities, too many abnormalities, too many human errors, and, essentially, too much fraud to actually say that our electors are going to Joe Biden," Ward told Just The News, "I tell you, we have a lot of things, a lot of iron in the fire."

In similar news, One America News Network reported that Arizona Representative Mark Finchem affirmed that the elections is "far from over" until Jan. 20, 2021 because of the overwhelming evidences of fraud and the cases filed in Supreme Court that are still pending.

"We are gonna run this thing all the way to the ground," Finchem stressed.