"Fuller House" star Candace Cameron Bure gave a piece of powerful advice on purpose and indentity.

Bure recently appeared in an exclusive interview and gave powerful advice on one of the rarely discussed topics of today. In a discussion with the host of the "Lucas Miles Show," the Fuller House star shared inspirational words to encourage and remind people to redefine their purpose of existence.

Bure mentioned specific questions that one person should ask himself in going through this journey called life. She said, named questions such as, "What's your 'why?'" and "What's the purpose?"

Asking the same set of questions to herself, Bure impressed the audience with her very inspiring answer.

"When I think of my purpose, I'm thinking about my life purpose. My life purpose as a Christian is to glorify God in all I do," the actress said.

She revealed that she realized there is more to life than being an actress. God gave her a purpose beyond just entertaining people with her talent and impressing people with what she has.

"My purpose is to glorify God, but God gave me a talent and I get to use those talents ... to produce content that can turn back and glorify God," she said emphasizing that everything she has and everything she can do is always for the name of the Lord, the PureFilx Insider reported.

The "Finding Normal" star urged people to be sure of their purpose and their identity before even stepping out into the world. She reminded everyone that failure to know one's purpose paves way for the world to give its own definition of rationale to one's life.

"You have to know that before you walk out into the world because the world is going to try to tell you what it thinks you should be," Bure elaborated.

The actress filmmaker shared that in choosing a project, she always considers if it fits her brand, with who she is, or where she wants her name.

During the 56-minute long interview, the host asked the actress for some advice or ideas about having a personal brand and choosing a personal image to portray what the next generation faces today. The Fuller House star simply shared her own experience on how she came up with the track that she headed for in life.

She explained that it is necessary to answer the why's of life or the reason for a person's pursuit; they may be to earn money, to be famous, or simply to satisfy the desire. After answering the why's, one must then ask a deeper question and find out the purpose of his existence.

Bure added that knowing one's purpose and identity sets limitations on how far a person should go and operate. She explained that being clear of their own purpose provides clear boundaries such as standards in life.

She emphasized that her acting career or anything else that she does are not her main priorities. She explained that those vocations only come next to her main purpose in life which is to bring glory to the name of the Lord, according to CBN.