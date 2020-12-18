Vice President Mike Pence highlighted the Trump Administration's pro-life achievements stating, "It's always been about life," during an event this week.

Pence, during the "Life Is Winning" event held in the South Court Auditorium in Washington, D.C. last Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020, remarked how President Donald Trump prioritized the sanctity of human life early on during the start of his term.

"President Trump said early in our administration, and I quote, 'Every person is worth protecting. Every human life, born and unborn, is made in the holy image of Almighty God," Pence said.

In the transcript of his remarks available at the White House website, Pence identified the many actions the President took to fulfill his promise in his candidacy "every single day" to "stand up for the sanctity of human life" and called him "the most pro-life president in American history."

"I believe it is the most basic duty of government to guard the innocent," Pence quoted Trump in saying in a letter addressed to the Speaker of the House of Representative prior to their inauguration four years ago, "I will veto any legislation that weakens current pro-life federal policies or encourages the destruction of innocent human life at any stage."

Pence said that the "very first things" Trump did was to "reinstate the Mexico City Policy, ending government funding for promoting abortions around the world" that they "expanded it to more countries and more policies on the planet." Next was to be the first President and "Vice President in history to ever address the March for Life."

The third biggest accomplishment is to "allow every state in America to defund Planned Parenthood" and to sign it "into law." He referred to Planned Parenthood as the "largest abortion provider in America" that receives "the largest recipient of federal funding under Title 10." While "ending fetal tissue research at the National Institutes of Health" last summer was the Trump's administration's fourth biggest accomplishment.

Trump, according to Pence, also appointed pro-life judges out of the promise of doing so, quoting the 45th President of the United States once more during his candidacy, "I will protect life. And the biggest way you can protect it is through the Supreme Court and putting people in the Court."

"President Trump has appointed more than 220 conservatives to our federal courts at every level, including Justice Neil Gorsuch, Justice Brett Kavanaugh, and Justice Amy Coney Barrett," Pence said citing the actual appointments of Trump as of date on this particular matter.

"Every one of these men and women are principled conservatives who will uphold all the God-given liberties enshrined in our founding documents and in our Bill of Rights. It's truly a legacy that will reach generations, and it's a testament to what each one of you have done," he added citing the support of all the people and organizations

Prior to identifying the accomplishments of Trump, Pence acknowledged the individual efforts of legislators in the fight for life, such as Senator James Lankford and Senator Steve Daines who he referred to as "two greater champions for the right to life," Marjorie Dannenfelser, who he identified as "one of the most effective pro-life leaders in the United States of America," Senator Jim DeMint who he thanked for his "strong stand for this movement all these many years," and Gary Bauer who he identified as "an eloquent champion for life."

In behalf of the President, Pence earlier acknowledged and congratulated the 20 pro-life organizations present calling all of them as champions for life for organizing and mobilizing the sanctity of life "around America" and for making a "difference for life." Some of the specific organizations he mentioned were the Susan B. Anthony List, Students for Life, March for Life Action, Focus on the Family, Concerned Women for America, and Family Research Council.

"I believe what we have demonstrated over these past four years is that when men and women who cherish the sanctity of life come together, let their voices be heard; when we rally behind great leaders at every level who will stand without apology for life, we can make extraordinary progress," he stressed.

He urged each one to "never stop fighting for the cause for life" so that "we make His work on this Earth our very own" by allowing life to "keep on winning in the United States of America."

In his remarks, Pence also mentioned that part of the Trump's administration's fight for life were the efforts initiated to address the pandemic such as investing in "200 million tests" across America, the distribution of "billions of supplies, of personal protective equipment" and of creating "medicines in record speed" pertaining to the vaccine that is now being cascaded across the country.