An LGBT group partnered with Cartoon Network to educate kids about "gender identities."
According to a report from Faith Wire on Wednesday, Dec. 16, Cartoon Network partnered with the leftist pro-LGBT National Black Justice Coalition to advance gender identities and its acceptance.
Cartoon Network tweeted Dec. 15 a 4-set comic strip explaining the use of gender pronouns, Faith Wire's report said, that included a screenshot of the said company's post.
"Here's to not only normalizing gender pronouns, but respecting them, too. Whether you use he/she/them or something else, we acknowledge and LOVE you!" Announced Cartoon Network's post on Twitter as caption to the comic strip.
