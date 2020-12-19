Renowned evangelist Franklin Graham recently took to Facebook to declare that he 'tends' to believe US President Donald Trump when the latter said the election was rigged. This comes days after he expressed his gratefulness to God for the POTUS.

On Monday, after the electors cast their ballots for both President Trump and Joe Biden, Graham took to Facebook to express his heartfelt gratitude to God for a President who did so many great things for America and for Christians in the US.

"People have asked if I am disappointed about the election. When I think about my answer, I have to say honestly, that I am grateful," Graham said in his post at the time.

He then proceeded to enumerate the reasons why he is grateful for Donald Trump's first term as President, and talked about all the actions and achievements of his administration. Specifically, he thanked God for a president who:

"protected our religious liberties"

"defended the lives of the unborn"

stood "publicly against abortion and the bloody smear it has made on our nation"

"nominated conservative judges to the Supreme Court and to our federal courts"

"built the strongest economy in 70 years with the lowest unemployment rate in 50 years before the pandemic"

"strengthened and supported our military"

"stood against "the swamp" and the corruption in Washington"

"supported law and order and defended our police"

Graham also expressed his heartfelt gratitude for a President and a Vice President "who recognized the importance of prayer and were not ashamed of the name of Jesus Christ," and for a President who "stood against the secularists who wanted to take Christ out of Christmas and that he brought back the greeting "Merry Christmas!""

At the end of his message, he prayed that God will bless President Trump and his family as he enters "the next chapter in his life."

While Graham didn't mention anything about President Trump losing to Joe Biden, some might have taken those words to mean that way. Earlier today, the renowned minister and President of Samaritan's Purse made a strong statement that indicates he doesn't believe Biden won at all, and that he fully supports President Trump's fight for election integrity:

"The President has been maligned, falsely accused, and attacked on every front since before the election in 2016. When President Trump says that this election has been rigged or stolen, I tend to believe him. He has a track record of being right."

The son of the late great Billy Graham explained the reasons why he believes President Trump when he said the recent election was rigged:

First, he said Trump's accusations of the government spying on him prior to the 2016 election were proven true despite the media and the Obama administration's denials.

Second, President Trump said there was no collusion with Russia. For two years, the Democrats and the media spent "night after night" accusing Trump of colluding with Russia, but after an investigation by Special Counsel Robert Mueller, all of these accusations were proven false. There was no collusion between the President and Russia at all.

Third, the Democrats tried to impeach President Trump over a phone call, but couldn't.

All of these attacks from the media and Democrats, which began way before Trump won in 2016, and the President's consistent record of "being right" give the evangelist a reason to believe his assertion that the 2020 election was rigged to provide a favorable outcome for his rival in the recent elections.

Graham invites all believers to "Pray for President Trump, pray for Joe Biden, and pray for our nation-that we will get through this, and for God's will be done."