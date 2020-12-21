President Donald Trump decried allegations made by the media last Sunday that he is out to declare martial law in lieu of former Vice President Joseph Biden's winning in the US elections this Nov. 2020.

"Martial law = Fake News. Just more knowingly bad reporting!" the president said in his Twitter account @realDonaldTrump on Dec. 20.

The tweet, retweeted more than 44,000 times, quoted more than 6,000 times, and liked more than 234,700 times as of writing time, was bashed by many netizens who perceived the president into pushing martial law instead of what he was actually stating in his post as a misinformation. Trump, on the other hand, did not mind the negative criticism nor added to his tweet.

Martial law = Fake News. Just more knowingly bad reporting! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) Dec. 20, 2020

According to a report by Breitbart, news outlets speculated Trump was considering martial law after having a meeting in the White House with retired General Michael Flynn and Attorney Rudolph Giuliani last Friday.

Breitbart said that "cable news outlets seized on the" New York Times report on the said Friday meeting and presumed "that the president discussed imposing martial law and deploying the military to rerun the election."

Axios, on the other hand, announced that "Senior Trump administration officials" were alarmed that the president "might unleash--and abuse--the power of government in an effort to overturn the clear result of the election." A matter, as per Axios, based on the suggestion of Flynn who floated the idea of an "executive order to commandeer voting machines" and of Attorney Sidney Powell to obtain "governmental power and a top-level security clearance."

Powell, who was a former state prosecutor, followed in Trump's footsteps and denied the said allegations in her Twitter account on Monday, Dec. 21.

"There was/is no discussion of a #militarycoup by @realDonaldTrump or anyone on his behalf. #FakeNews. @POTUS is a law-abiding #Patriot. People saying that including those around him are liars. The #coup is by #CCP & all people it has bought," Powell said.