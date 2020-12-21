Seattle City Council Member Lisa Herbold, who defunded Seattle police, calls 911 for a crime she wants legalized, a report says.

As per The Post Millennial, Herbold called 911 Friday night when a man allegedly threw a rock at her window, which she initially thought was a gun shot that she docked for cover in her kitchen.

The crime she reported to 911 for help from ironically was the very crime she wanted legalized two months earlier.

Herbold, the Post Millennial said, introduced an ordinance in October that will excuse crimes of minor nature--anything less of a felony--committed by persons exhibiting symptoms of addiction or mental disorder out of the need for survival to "supply a basic need." Herbold was said to already have completed formal discussion on the ordinance with the legislation a week earlier to her calling 911.

"If approved, the ordinance would excuse and dismiss, and thereby legalize, almost all misdemeanor crimes committed in Seattle by offenders who could show, not just that the crime provided for a need, but also: symptoms of addiction without being required to provide a medical diagnosis and symptoms of a mental disorder," the Post Millennial stated.

The proposed ordinance does not, however, exempt and legalize driving under the influence of alcohol and domestic violence. Accordingly, the proposed ordinance met a lot of resistance from not only residents and businesses of Seattle but also from the uniformed men.

According to the Post Millennial, Herbold doesn't have a good standing with the Seattle police after a series of broken promises given during her campaign for re-election that basically boils down to a lack of support.

"Herbold also pledged continuously during her 2019 re-elect campaign that she would add officers and support the Seattle Police, and yet was one of the staunchest advocates for the defund SPD movement," the Post Millennial revealed.

However, this did not materialize for Herbold suggested that the Seattle Police Department undergo the termination of their personnel beginning with white officers "to spare the jobs of BIPOC officers." This was followed by cuts in their annual funds in 2020. Then, two weeks prior to her 911 call, an additional 18% slash from the annual fund of 2021 alongside cuts in millions of dollars last Summer and cuts to the funding of the Navigation Team, which is the service arm to the homeless.

Ironically, a witness to the incident at Herbold's home said that the man who threw a rock to her window was "a clean shaven, white male in a black hoodie and jeans" that was "unathletic and a bad runner," the Post Millenail stated.

"Seattle Police officers are some of the best trained and compassionate human beings in the profession of law enforcement. It is shameful that someone who just over a year ago ran on a re-election platform advocating for more funding for the police and for more staffing has now defunded this agency, advocated to lay us off based on the color of our skin and wants to push Seattle into lawlessness Seattle deserves better," remarked Seattle Police Officers Guild President Mike Solan to the Post Millennial in an interview.

"The stunning hypocrisy from Council member Herbold is sadly nothing new and fitting to her tone deaf stance on anything surrounding public safety. Coupled with her naive uninformed perspective on decriminalizing most misdemeanors, she takes the first place trophy on being an embarrassment to Seattle," he added.

On 911 calls, the Post Millennial previously disclosed that dispatchers have asked callers to stop reporting violators of COVID-19 rules in British Columbia to free up resources for more urgent situations.