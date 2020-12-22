The "Immaculate Deception" report makes understanding voter fraud easy by providing a road map "amidst the blizzard of reports" on it, a report says.

As per Life Site, American economist Peter Navarro's "Immaculate Deception" is a "brilliant" 36-page, easy-read compilation that's "reviewed, categorized, and summarized" from hundreds of reports of voter fraud uncovered so far from the November 2020 elections.

Navarro, who was previously Assistant to President Donald Trump, uploaded a video version of his report on Twitter last Friday, December 18.

"I just uploaded 'Immaculate Deception--The Navarro Report 12.16.20' to #Vimeo:" he said with a link to the said video.

I just uploaded “Immaculate Deception -- The Navarro Report 12.16.20” to #Vimeo: https://t.co/xsUpky29QD — Peter Navarro (@RealPNavarro) December 17, 2020

"The Navarro Report assesses the fairness and integrity of the 2020 presidential election. Six dimensions of election irregularities are assessed across six key battleground states. There appears to be a coordinated strategy to 'stuff the ballot box' on behalf of the Biden-Harris ticket across Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin. It is critical there be a full investigation of these possible election irregularities," read the caption of the actual video in Vimeo.

Navarro tweeted Monday that there were updates on the video version of the report, which basically revolved irregularities in Michigan that they found out having "379,000 potentially illegal voters, more than twice the alleged Biden victory margin".

Meanwhile, author Natalie Winters renowned for her Democrat to Trump conversion has uploaded in her Scribd account the actual report in PDF format, which is entitled "The Immaculate Deception: Six Key Dimensions of Election Irregularities".

"This report assesses the fairness and integrity of the 2020 Presidential Election by examining six dimensions of alleged election irregularities across six key battleground states," began the Executive Summary of the said report.

"Evidence used to conduct this assessment includes more than 50 lawsuits and judicial rulings, thousands of affidavits and declarations, testimony in a variety of state venues, published analyses by think tanks and legal centers, videos and photos, public comments, and extensive press coverage," the Executive Summary explained.

The report's Executive Summary also presented how the irregularities were sorted by state into the following categories in a table: Outright Voter Fraud, Ballot Mishandling, Contestable Process Fouls, Equal Protection Clause Violations, Voting Machine Irregularities, and Significant Statistical Anomalies.

The irregularities were further classified according to the gravity of fraud that state experienced in so far as the category of irregularity is concerned into whether there is "wide spread evidence" of fraud indicated by a check mark and if there is only "some evidence" on it indicated by an asterisk.

"Significant irregularities occurred across all six battleground states and across all six dimensions of election irregularities. This finding lends credence to the claim that the election may well have been stolen from President Donald J. Trump," Navarro synthesized in the said report.

"From the findings of this report, it is possible to infer what may well have been a coordinated strategy to effectively stack the election deck against the Trump-Pence ticket," Navarro continued, "Indeed, the observed patterns of election irregularities are so consistent across the six battleground states that they suggest a coordinated strategy to, if not steal the election outright, strategically game the election process in such a way as to 'stuff the ballot box' and unfairly tilt the playing field in favor of theBiden-Harris ticket."

The report also identified eight topline findings that stressed on the "weight of evidence and patterns of irregularities" as "more than sufficient to swing the outcome in favor of President Trump should even a relatively small portion of these ballots be ruled illegal" and referred to the overall incident of irregularities as a "Biden Whitewash" thanks to the effort of "mainstream media" who are "complicit in shielding the American public from the truth".

"If these election irregularities are not fully investigated prior to Inauguration Day and thereby effectively allowed to stand, this nation runs the very real risk of never being able to have a fair presidential election again--with the down-ballot Senate races scheduled for January 5 in Georgia an initial test case of this looming risk," ended the report's Executive Summary.