Hawaii Democrat Representative Tulsi Gabbard blasts 'heartless' the Centers for Disease Control's coronavirus 2019 vaccine rollout guidelines since seniors should get it first, a report says.

Taking to Twitter on Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, Gabbard expressed her disappointment on the said guidelines, Daily Wire reported.

"Heartless, arrogant, unelected CDC bureaucrats have decided that the lives of elderly Americans don't count. They're recommending 100 million 'essential workers' (i.e. healthy people working at liquor stores or phone companies) can get the vaccine before our grandparents," she said in the first part of her tweet.

Gabbard, who advocates life and who has been recently been coming to the fore with her pro-life bills focused on abortion survivors, announced in her succeeding tweet that she will not get her vaccine until seniors do. She also invited other members of the Congress to do the same.

"This is immoral and bad health policy. I had planned to get the vaccine but will now stand in solidarity with our seniors by not doing so until THEY can. I urge my colleagues who are under 65 and healthy to join me," she added.