Restaurants in New York City agreed to ban Governor Andrew Cuomo from setting foot in their business places in response to his stricter COVID 19 restriction implementation. The struggling restaurant owners describe the implemented rules on combating the coronavirus as "beyond any logical reasoning."

Larry Baird, a bar owner expressed his anger saying the governor can eat anywhere outside of Albany but never in the world's greatest dining destination -- New York City.

"If he has to use the restroom he can go pee on my street-corner!" said Baird. "That's what he wants anyway!" he added, The Coney Island Blog reported.

Members of the Facebook Group NYC Restaurants Open condemned the governor for his COVID-19 restrictions which hurt not only thousands of establishments but hundreds of thousands of jobs as well.

With the current restriction on restaurants' indoor dining, nine out of ten restaurants are struggling to pay their rent, The Gateway Pundit reported.

He can dine at Gracie Mansion if he wants hospitality in Manhattan," a furious resident of New York City said. "He ain't getting it here!" he concluded.

A member of the group said the order is not based on science but only brings in a devastating effect on millions of citizens to the state and even to the country.

"Completely schizophrenic behavior!" exclaimed a member of the group. "How are they coming up with these rules is beyond any logical reasoning," he added.

Earlier in December, a group of New York City restaurant owners headed by New York State Latino Restaurant, Bar and Lounge Association gathered themselves at the Times Square to express their disappointment. They protested against the governor's command to ban all indoor dining across the city.

Governor Cuomo earlier released an order that all New York City restaurants will be prohibited from providing indoor dining services beginning Dec. 14. They will only take-out, delivery, and outdoor dining services across the city.

The governor also posted the announcement through his Twitter update on Dec. 12 explaining that indoor dining poses a high risk of coronavirus spread.

Indoor dining will close in New York City starting Monday.



Hospitalizations have not stabilized, and with a rising infection rate and NYC’s density, this means that indoor dining is too high of a risk.



Takeout, delivery and outdoor dining will continue. — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) December 11, 2020

During the protest, restaurant owners appealed to the governor to open them back up as workers are demanding to fund for the restaurant industry. Jeffrey Garcia, the president of the restaurant association said they make up a small percentage of the contact tracing data as compared to the 74 percent of new cases that came from private social gatherings, yet they were the first ones who suffered from the restrictions.

Andrew Rigie, executive director of the New York City Hospitality Alliance revealed that before the pandemic, New York City had almost 25,000 dining establishments that provided jobs for 300,000. During the first shutdown, they had to relieve employees and only had 90,000 jobs left.

When they were allowed to reopen, they were able to provide jobs to 100,000 employees. However, with the most recent order, the recently hired employees are at risk of losing their jobs once again, according to Newsweek.

The office of the governor has not released any reaction on the restaurant ban as of the moment.