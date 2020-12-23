President Donald Trump's daughter, Ivana Marie "Ivanka" Trump, campaigned for Senator David Perdue and Senator Kelly Loeffler in Georgia last Monday, reports say.

As reported by Breitbart, Ivanka Trump told Georgians that voting for the Republican senators will determine whether the American government will become oppressive or not.

Trump, who serves as the Director of the Office of Economic Initiatives and Entrepreneurship and acts as Advisor to the President since 2017, spoke for the two senators after giving their respective speeches in Fulton County, Metro Atlanta where almost 2,000 people gathered for the campaign rally.

"This is the most important congressional runoff in our nation's history," Trump said, "With your help, your voice, and, critically, your vote, Georgia, Georgia, Georgia will save America."

She explained that their votes will determine "whether our children grow up under an oppressive government or whether America will remain the land of the free."

"We want a culture where differences of opinion and debate are encouraged--not canceled," The Hill quoted Trump in saying during the rally.

In her Twitter account, Trump raised hopes that Georgia will keep American Democracy alive.

"Great campaigning with Senators @Perduesenate and @KLoeffler today! On January 5th, Georgia will send a resounding message to Washington: American patriotism is alive in Georgia--and Georgia will keep freedom alive in America," she said.

She then appreciated the rally's outcome in a succeeding tweet, "Thank you @KLoeffler! Great energy in Georgia today!"

Breitbart said Trump's speech echoed that of her father's given a month earlier that advocated "a massive push for voters to turn out for the election".

"While Democrats are focused on making Americans dependent on Washington, David and Kelly are focused on liberating each individual and freeing them to thrive-important differentiation, so important," the president's daughter said, vouching for the two senators.

She also predicted, as per Breitbart, that voting for Democrats would turnout negatively for Georgians by raising taxes, killing jobs through tight regulations, ending border security, expanding Supreme court bench, and abolishing, overall, the filibuster.

"Kelly and David are working incredibly hard to make sure that this election is safe and secure and that every single legal vote is counted. We must send David and Kelly back to the Senate to defend election integrity and protect American democracy," Ivanka Trump emphasized on the two senators.

The president's adviser on job creation, economic development, workforce development, and entrepreneurship also gave a rundown of the Trump Administration's accomplishments, which included low unemployment rates for the disabled, the underschooled, the marginalized, as well as for Asian Americans, Hispanics, and Blacks. She cited a record of 75 million women are now in the American workforce thanks to the Trump administration.

She also commended Operation Warp Speed's successful delivery of the coronavirus vaccine as an impossible accomplishment. In addition, she also praised the Trump administration's focus on election integrity that continues to this day.

"The reason my father will not stop fighting is because he loves you," The Hill tweeted her saying.

.@IvankaTrump: "The reason my father will not stop fighting is because he loves you." pic.twitter.com/nUw7aDxIYz — The Hill (@thehill) December 21, 2020

In the same vein, South Carolina's Republican Senator Lindsey Graham warned of a bleak future if Perdue and Loeffler would not win the senatorial race in Georgia this January 2021. Graham gave the warning in line with the mass spending budget of the federal government that was passed last Monday.

In an interview with Fox News, Graham said the coronavirus aid could have been given earlier but was blocked because Democrats thought it will be used to fund the Trump campaign.

"[T]he bottom line is they wanted $3 trillion for the pandemic last year. We wound up with $900 billion. You could've gotten this package in July. Mitch McConnell is right about that. They refused to even talk to us before the election because they thought a relief package would help President Trump. If you think this bill is bad, lose Georgia and see what happens. One point, I think $4 trillion is to fund the government. Pete's not with you, but $680 billion of this goes to the military," he raised.