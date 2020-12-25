Instead of just $600, President Donald Trump is demanding Congress to amend the COVID relief bill to $2,000. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi doesn't want to.

Breitbart reported that the bill, with its massive 5,593 pages, aims to send $600 as direct aid to Americans affected by the pandemic.

Both the House and the Senate passed the bill on Monday night. The next day, Tuesday, President Trump demanded that the amount should be increased up to thrice the original amount before sending it to his desk.

"I am asking Congress to amend this bill and increase the ridiculously low $600 to $2000, or $4000 for a couple," Trump said.

While there is no mention of the President vetoing the bill, he hinted about not signing the bill unless "wasteful and unnecessary items" were taken out of it.

"I am also asking Congress to immediately get rid of the wasteful and unnecessary items from this legislation and to send me a suitable bill or else the next administration will have to deliver a COVID relief package, and maybe that administration will be me and we will get it done."

Trump lamented at the same time that aside from an insubstantial amount, the bill also failed to include small businesses in the rescue package. Trump berated Congress and its members for their haste to pass the COVID-19 relief bill a few hours before Christmas when "it has almost nothing to do with COVID."

Another issue was that there were plenty of appropriations for special interests and other foreign projects while Americans who really need help get the bare minimum of the appropriated budget.

Trump stated, "Congress found plenty of money for foreign countries and lobbyists and special interests, while sending the bare minimum to the American people who need it."

In an earlier report by Christianity Daily, the bill will spend more funds in foreign aid for gender programs no less, than pandemic aid to American citizens.

Of the revealed $2.3 trillion spending bill, $900 billion would be allotted to Americans who are suffering from the pandemic. The total amount equals to $600 of rescue aid per American that would be sent via direct deposit.

In the video statement that President Trump posted on Twitter, he calls the bill "a disgrace."

The POTUS remarked, "The bill they are now planning to send back to my desk is much different than anticipated."

"It really is a disgrace."

Overall, Trump wants the Congress to increase the COVID aid to stimulus checks amounting to $2000 each for individuals. Couples would get a higher aid with $4000.

The amount of $600 stated in the bill is just "ridiculously low" even for individuals according to Trump.

Thumbed down

Instead of responding in the affirmative to give Americans more than what the bill wanted, as per President Trump's demands, however, the US House voted it down.

As per The Gateway Pundit, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi made sure that President Trump's demands were unmet - and the needs of struggling Americans remain unmet as well.

"It was a slick trick by Nancy Pelosi to make sure it failed," TGP reported.

"All she needed was one objection in a voice vote to ensure it failed. She got it. She could have called in the entire House to vote but she didn't," it continued.

"Because she only knows how to play politics and punish Americans," it added.

By using "unanimous consent" to approve or disapprove the bill, the Democrat House Speaker was able to prevent the bill from being passed just in time for Christmas.

Some Republicans in the House also defied President Trump and blocked a vote on the $2,000 COVID stimulus checks. This means it's currently unclear as to whether Americans will receive much needed relief from the government.