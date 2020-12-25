President Donald Trump was named "Person of the Year" this 2020 by a prominent pro-life group for his pro-life efforts and judicial appointments.

The Christian Post reported that Operation Rescue has awarded Trump the 2020 Person of the Year Malachi Award on Tuesday, Dec. 22. This is the second time that the POTUS will receive the award after previously having it in 2017.

According to the official announcement of the prominent pro-life group, Troy Newman, Operation Rescue's President praised Trump who has done more to protect the life of the unborn and build a culture of life than all previous presidents in the U.S. combined.

"President Trump has done more to build a Culture of Life in the U.S. than all previous presidents combined," Newman stated.

Operation Rescue gives its Person of the Year Malachi Award to someone who they believe has done noble causes to advance the protection of life, especially unborn babies.

Newman added of the award this year to Trump, ""It is my honor to acknowledge these accomplishments and relay my deep gratitude to him for keeping and exceeding all his promises when it comes to the matter of abortion."

Earlier in an open letter addressed to the POTUS, Intercessors for America also called Trump as the "true 'Person of the Year'" for all his major accomplishments and for being the "leader that America desperately needed." IFA called for Christians all across the state to pray for Trump to not give up against his ongoing fight.

Similar to the Malachi Award, the letter addressed Trump's accomplishments of numerous pro-life policies and also restoring religious freedom.

In 2017, Operation Rescue awarded the Person of the Year award to Trump for his hand in launching a formal investigation into Planned Parenthood.

During this time, the abortion giant company allegedly profited from aborted babies by selling their body parts. With the investigation, Trump was then able to reverse the previous Obama-era Affordable Care Act which require states to fund abortions even if it will go against an employer's faith system. It also paved the way to expand conscience protection for religious groups and thereby enforced the Mexico City Policy again which barred overseas funding of abortions.

Similar to Newman's statement this year, he then praised Trump for being the "most pro-life president" of modern history.

"He has proven to be the most pro-life president we have had in modern history and has backed up his pro-life rhetoric with action like no other before him."

With his pro-life policies, Trump has gotten the support of prominent and influential pro-life organizations like the anti-abortion group Susan B. Anthony List.

In January, SBA List endorsed Trump and announced a whopping $52 million to get him reelected for a second term.

"From now until Election Day, our team will go door-to-door visiting traditional Democrat voter groups who may simply be unaware of the Democrats' support for extreme pro-abortion policies. Our focused, battle-tested voter outreach method will ensure we reach the voters who can provide President Trump and pro-life Senate candidates the winning margin on Election Day."

In 2019, Operation Rescue awarded the Malachi Award to Samuel Lee, a pro-life activist in Missouri for crafting the legislation that helped curbed Planned Parenthood abortions in the state.