A number of Christians were attacked abducted by a militia during the Christmas week in Nigeria.

18 Christians were killed and three church leaders were abducted during an attack initiated by militia, Christian Solidarity Worldwide (CSW) reported. The Armed Muslim Fulani tribesmen launched the assault in the Nigerian state of Kaduna days before Christmas as part of their increased attacks on farming communities.

Several Christians faced Christmas week with fear and mourning as the Fulani launched a series of attacks days before the world celebrates the birth of Jesus Christ. Reports revealed that most of the assailants' victims were Christians and church leaders.

On Dec. 17, the Fulani tribesmen attacked the Gora Gan village in Zangon Kataf Local Government Area (LGA) in the Atyap Chiefdom. They burned down 18 houses and killed five people from one family and killed five others.

On Dec. 19, Fulani tribesmen assaulted the Galumi community in the Gwagwada area of Chikun LGA. They later took Rev. Luka Dani of the Evangelical Church Winning All (ECWA) as captive. Rev. Dani was eventually released on Dec. 23 and left the area.

Two days after, on Dec. 21, over 100 well-armed Fulani came to the Gwagwada area, but this time to the Gwazunu community to launch another attack. They killed eight people and left four with gunshot injuries. They abducted Rev. Thomas James of Godiya Baptist Church Gwazunu after leaving damages to the community.

On Christmas Eve, the Ungwan Waziri area in Chikun LGA of central Kaduna state was surprised when Rev. Luka Shaho of the Assemblies of God Church was "mercilessly" beaten by armed men who also abuducted his wife, Jumai Luka.

The Ikulu Traditional Council, a local body, spotted a group of unidentified armed men using a government-run school in Unwan Gimba as their base. The local group immediately warned the chief executive of Zagon Kataf Local Government Council about the sight.

"The authorities must develop a comprehensive security plan that considers the different dimensions to this security crisis, amid signs that the violence is not only continuing but has also spread to other areas," said CSW founder and President Mervyn Thomas.

He stressed out that the situation in Kaduna must not be forgiven and that the religious elements to the assault must not be put aside. He also blamed the renewed attacks on the government's lack of official intervention to address the "ongoing violence by armed men of Fulani ethnicity on Christian farming communities in central Nigeria and a concomitant proliferation of light arms."

Emeka Umeagbalasi, Intersociety leader and founder said the Fulani tribesmen flee desertification and ended up killing due to conflict with farmers. Umeagbalasi added that President Muhammadu Buhari is a Muslim and the attacks are hidden because the government supports the radical Islamists. Buhari is also a member of the Miyatti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria, a known supporter of radical Islamic tribesmen.

Meanwhile, Christian activists believe that the Armed Muslim Fulani tribesmen travel to the South because they are radical Islamists hunting Christians to kill.

Five major Islamic groups in Nigeria teamed up in June to form an alliance against Christians, The Christian Post reported.