Democrat Senatorial candidate Raphael Warnock, the controversial pastor who used the Bible to defend his pro-abortion stance, was once the pastor of a church that hosted camps in previous years. One particular camper who attended such a camp revealed that he, as well as other campers, had experienced abuse there.

Anthony Washington, now a 30-year-old, told the Washington Free Beacon in an interview that during a church camp he attended almost two decades ago, campers were abused and treated wrongly by camp counselors. This particular church camp was hosted by Baltimore's Douglas Memorial Church, which was pastored by Warnock at the time.

Washington recalled that during "Camp Farthest Out" in Maryland in 2002, he and the other campers were "regularly" abused and experienced things that shouldn't have happened in a church camp.

He said he witnessed camp counselors "grab kids." He said he didn't know the extent of the abuse that the other campers received, but he said he was very worried about it, especially because his sister was there as a camper too. He added that the campers were prohibited from contacting their parents at all.

Washington himself went through some horrible experiences during the said camp. He said there was one instance where he was made to sleep outside the cabin without any blanket, or any other item or material, to protect him from the cold. This was his "punishment" for wetting his bed as a 12-year-old.

"[The counselors] wouldn't let me in the house, not at all. ... Shut the door to the cabin, locked it," he told the Free Beacon. "It was dark. There wasn't nothing out there but the basketball court. I ain't never experienced nothing like that. Like, you're not in a tent, you're not in nothing. You're just out, God knows where."

He also said that there was this one time where camp counselors threw urine at him. The urine came from a bucket that the counselors used when there was no bathroom nearby.

"I went through that experience myself. I don't even like talking about this ****. That **** happened," he said. "It was like in a bucket. They would keep that **** in a bucket."

Washington's mom filed a lawsuit against the camp after it ended, he said. The lawsuit bared the abuse the campers went through at the hands of the camp counselors who were overseen by the Democrat pastor. The Washington family received a financial settlement later, he added.

The former camper also said that when the authorities, who were informed of the horrible incidents at the said camp, tried to approach the camp staff to ask questions, Warnock would interfere by preventing any of them from speaking with the police.

The authorities eventually handcuffed Warnock and another reverend and charged them with "hindering and obstructing" justice and took them away. The state prosecutor dropped the charges later.

Warnock eventually left that church in after allegations of abuse surfaced and came to light.

Incumbent Senator Kelly Loeffler, who is currently running for re-election against Warnock, noted that the "disgusting" news regarding the Democratic candidate's handling of the abusive church camp should be enough reason for him to be removed from the race.

"Georgians deserve to know and what we've learned today is really very sad. It's disgusting, should be disqualifying for serving in the U.S. Senate," Loeffler said, as per One America News Network.

Loeffler lamented how Warnock refuses to answer questions and allegations thrown at him, indicating that Georgians deserve to know. She added that mainstream media also won't pressure him to answer the important questions.

"The mainstream media won't ask these questions of him. He's refused to answer these questions, questions about domestic abuse. ... I've asked him if he would denounce Marxism and socialism; he won't answer those questions. And he won't answer a simple question about, 'Will you pack the Supreme Court, will you support that?'" Loeffler told Breitbart.