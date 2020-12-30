Noted Evangelist Franklin Graham is calling on Christians in Georgia to stand and vote for the right candidates during the Senate run-off elections because the results will not only affect the state, but the nation as a whole.

The son of the late great Billy Graham and current President of Samaritan's Purse urged Georgia's Christians, via a Facebook post on Monday, to pray for and vote in the upcoming Senate run-off on Jan. 5.

"Christians who believe the Bible and live in Georgia-the soul of our nation is at stake. I ask you to rally God's army to PRAY and VOTE in this run-off for the Senate. Please encourage your family, your friends, your community to pray and to vote," he said.

The minister emphasized that this run-off is not just any other election. This election will determine whether conservative Republicans retain control of the Senate, or lose control and hand it over to the liberal and progressive Democrats - something that is seen to result things that Christians will not want.

"If conservatives lose control of the Senate, there is nothing to stop the radical agenda of the left," he said.

Graham explained in detail just how important it is for Republican candidates Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue to win the run-offs. The issue here is not about being Republican or not. Rather, it's who gets more power to dictate what happens to America.

"Why are these two seats so important? The control of the U.S. Senate is at stake," Graham said. "The Senate is the last line of defense to block the radical, wicked agenda that is trying to take control of our nation."

"These two seats will determine whether liberal socialist-leaning progressives OR conservative lawmakers have a majority," thus effectively gaining the advantage whenever new laws are created, or when existing laws are implemented and amended.

"The policies supported by those on the left promise to be openly hostile to those who hold Christian beliefs," Graham said.

The minister said that progressives will "immediately" want to pass The Equality Act, a controversial act that "is anything but equal," and "is an attempt to rid our country of religious freedom protections."

"Progressives could pass this easily and quickly with control of the Senate. Friends, this is dangerous," he said. "This would change our nation at its very foundation-and yes, it would also greatly change your everyday life. It will vastly alter the America that we leave for our children and grandchildren," he added.

The Equality Act

The Equality Act, H.R. 5, will amend two landmark civil-rights laws in an attempt to try and change how "sex" is defined, The Gospel Coalition noted. It's a pro-LGBT bill.

Andrew Walker, an associate professor of Christian ethics at The Southern Baptist Theological Seminary, explained in an article at TGC that the Equality Act "represents the most invasive threat to religious liberty ever proposed in America."

The bill has a sweeping reach, touching various areas such as education, employment, public accommodation, and federal funding.

It "will not only accelerate the number of conflicts pitting Christians against their conscience, it will also shift the Overton Window to accelerate the pace of anti-Christian bias in society."

Evangelist Frank Graham continues to urge Christians in Georgia to pray and vote Loeffler and Perdue.

"I encourage Christians across the country to pray for this election-and if you live in Georgia, vote before it's too late," Graham said.

"There will not be another chance to get this right. The nation is depending on you."