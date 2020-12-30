Following the Christmas day explosion that happened in Nashville, police officers shared an emotional play by play of the harrowing details of what they have experienced.

One America News Network reported that the Nashville police department disclosed the details of the bombing incident in a press conference on Sunday, Dec. 27.

Don Aaron, Nashville Public Affairs Manager, commended the six officers who saved countless of lives as they came to the scene that day.

Christianity Daily reported earlier that the police went to respond to a report of rapid shots fired in the morning. But instead of finding the gunman, police responders found an RV instead telling everyone to evacuate the vicinity due to a bomb that will explode in 15 minutes.

Seeing no evidence of the gunfight, police responders went out to start evacuation efforts and led around seven families to safety.

Officer James Wells, one of the officers that was closest to the blast, recalled that God "literally" spoke to him. His obedience to the voice he heard saved his life.

"I literally hear God tell me to turn around and go check on [Officer] Topping, who was by herself down on Broadway," Wells shared.

All it took was three steps before the place where Wells was standing earlier which was close to the RV exploded.

"As I turn around-for me it felt like I only took three steps-then the music stopped and as I'm walking back towards Topping...I just see orange and I hear a loud 'boom!'"

Wells was knocked forward with the explosion. He suffered temporary hearing loss in his left ear, but instead of getting treatment for himself told the paramedics to check on others first before him.

As the press conference went on, the six officers recalled that events that were not made public at the time of the explosion.

The officers recalled that the RV was playing Petula Clark's song "Downtown." There was also a camera attached to the vehicle as if to watch what is happening around the area.

Residents in the area said that the recorded female voice that came as the 15-minute countdown started "give fair warning" and just enough time for both early respondents to help families stay safe.

Although there were no casualties, at least two of the officers and three civilians were injured during the incident. The good news is that none of the injuries were life-threatening.

Some of the properties were also affected due to the explosion. Some of the residents' house windows were destroyed. The AT&T building which was in 2nd Avenue was also affected by the blast damaging its network equipment. Later on, the blast caused service interruption in Kentucky, middle Tennessee and even as far as Knox Country - even 911 systems and other digital systems like ATMs and card readers are not left unscathed.

Two days after the explosion, the officers stated that closed roads due to the explosion will be reopening.

Nashville Mayor John Cooper is optimistic with recovery efforts thanks to federal aid.

"Federal help will be a priority here, for rebuilding in Nashville. It needs to be [as] our businesses have suffered a lot with coronavirus and this doesn't need to add to that difficulty," Cooper stated.