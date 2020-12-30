According to a new Gallup poll, President Donald Trump is the "most admired man" in America for the year 2020.

Gallup released the results of the recent poll on Tuesday, Dec. 29, with Trump leading the survey with 18 percent of the votes.

Every year, the Washington-based analytics company conducts a survey to ask Americans about their favorite man living in the world. Since 1946 since the survey started, Trump has topped the list of the Gallup poll 60 times out of the total of 74.

This year's title of being the "most admired man" is not the first for the POTUS. Even before he entered into politics, Trump made it to the Top 10 list of America's most admired man 10 times in a row.

One America News Network reported that the U.S. President's latest accomplishment can be broken down into his many other achievements over the past four years of his term like improving health care, supporting pro-life choices, establishing historic peace deals in countries like the Middle East, and cracking down the rampant issue on illegal immigration to name a few.

No other public figure in the survey received more than two percent of votes from Republicans. Majority of Republicans at 48 percent voted for Trump with former President Barack Obama who got second on the list getting majority of his votes among Democrats at 32 percent.

Overall, Trump topped the list with a total of 18 percent of votes. Obama came second at 15 percent. Senator Joseph Biden and infectious disease expert Joe Fauci made the top 10 list with six an three percent of votes respectively.

The rest of the figures included in the Top 10 who got an equal one percent of votes are Pope Francis, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, Dalai Lama, NBA player LeBron James, businessman Elon Musk, and Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders.

Despite the pandemic, Gallup poll was able to perform their annual survey in the first weeks of December with a random sample of 1,018 respondents all across the country. Of the total figures, 11 percent named a relative or a friend as the man they most admired. On the other hand, 21 percent of the respondents chose not to give their opinion on the open-ended question.

At the same time, the poll also asked the public to name the woman they admired the most. President Trump's First Lady Melania Trump made it to the top three with a total of four percent of votes. Former first lady Michelle Obama took the lead with 10 percent of votes and Kamala Harris second with six percent of votes. Oprah Winfrey got the top four spot with three percent of votes while the rest got a mentioning of one to two percent of votes.

The rest of the most admired women on the list include Queen Elizabeth II, Hillary Clinton, German chancellor Angela Merkel, New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, climate change advocate Greta Thunberg and Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett.

To date, the figure with the most top 10 finishes is the late Rev. Billy Graham with a record of 61 times.