In an interview, a former Imperial College professor admits that U.K. lockdowns are inspired by none other than the Chinese.

In a report by Breitbart, Professor Neil Ferguson "has come clean" and admitted that the model behind U.K.'s draconian lockdown rules are patterned after the Chinese Communist Party.

In his interview with the Times of London, Ferguson said that if not for China, so many countries would not have thought of putting people "under house arrest" or what everybody knows as the quarantine lockdowns.

The professor recalled that in 2019, Europe has never thought of putting the country on pause or making people stay at their homes to control a pandemic.

But that's exactly what China did. The communist country tried to "control" the pandemic by imposing "house arrests" and telling people to stay at their homes.

Ferguson explained later in the interview why he considered the lockdown a good idea from the Chinese.

"They claimed to have flattened the curve. I was sceptical at first. I thought it was a massive cover-up by the Chinese. But as the data accrued it became clear it was an effective policy."

At first, the professor thought that Europe "couldn't get away" with the same strict measures. The U.K. scientific advisory group, SAGE, called it a "medieval intervention." But it all changed when Italy "did it."

"It's a communist one party state, we said. We couldn't get away with it in Europe, we thought." In February one of those boils raged just below the Alps. "And then Italy did it. And we realised we could," Ferguson shared.

Following this discovery, the Imperial College computer modeler projected a whopping number of 250,000 people that could get infected and die unless drastic actions are taken.

The pandemic report released by the Imperial College COVID-19 Response Team on Mar. 16 this year made the forecast scenario of an 81 percent infection on the total U.K. population if there will be no intervention by the government. Of the said number, less than one percent could die but such a minimal percentage can result to more than half a million fatalities in the U.K..

Armed with that knowledge, U.K.'s Prime Minister Boris Johnson imposed a nationwide lockdown a week later on Mar. 23.

As reported months earlier by BBC, U.K. Prime Minister addressed the nation with one simple instruction - stay at home.

"From this evening I must give the British people a very simple instruction - you must stay at home."

Despite that, Ferguson seemed to be the first one to break the Prime Minister's order when he undermined the social distancing rules imposed in the country, though the professor admitted to doing it.

"I made some mistakes. I've been completely open in terms of saying they were mistakes. But, nevertheless, the fact that journalists were digging into my private life at that level of detail was not something I could ever imagine. That's not something you want to be on the end of."

The statewide lockdowns that happened in the U.K. is unprecedented in terms of modern history and has affected millions of people and hundreds of thousands of jobs and industries.