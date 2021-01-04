Nancy Pelosi introduced her new "future-focused" rules for Congress that bans the "gendered" terms like father, mother, son daughter, and more.

On Jan. 1, the House Speaker unveiled her future-focused proposal for the 117th Congress that contains banning of gendered terms such as mother and father. The rules will take effect upon approval once the Congress convenes. Pelosi said she desires to make the House of Representatives the most inclusive in history.

A part of her 48-page proposed house rules says terms such as "father, mother, son, daughter, brother, sister, uncle, aunt, first cousin, nephew, niece, husband, wife, father-in-law, mother-in-law, son-in-law, daughter-in-law, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, stepfather, stepmother, stepson, stepdaughter, stepbrother, stepsister, half brother, half-sister, grandson, or granddaughter" will be removed.

Pelosi specified that the more inclusive terms such as "parent, child, sibling, parent's sibling, first cousin, sibling's child, spouse, parent-in-law, child-in-law, sibling-in-law, stepparent, stepchild, stepsibling, half-sibling, or grandchild" will be used instead.

Backing her up in introducing the proposal is Chairman Jim McGovern. The Committee on Rules chairman together with the house speaker believes that the rules will reflect the views and values of what they described as a historically diverse House Democratic Party.

The proposal earned various reactions from the House. Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) expressed his disgust over the proposal through a Twitter update, addressing himself as a father, a son, and a brother.

The Twitter post gained public attention and more followers continue to talk and express their disappointment over what the people in the government are trying to impose. Others voiced out their grief while some calls out for other representatives to rise up in resistance.

McGovern immediately defended their stance on the matter after receiving various negative reactions to the proposal. He said the rules were only designed to be succinct and accurate. In a statement, he added that they are being inclusive and efficient, Breitbart reported.

Aside from eliminating what they described as non-inclusive words, the future-focused proposal also contains the creation of the Select Committee on Economic Disparity and Fairness in Growth. As per the proposal, the committee will focus on the neutrality of the house when it comes to gender. It will require Congress to change pronouns and familial relationships to honor all gender identities.

Pelosi however clarified that the rule will not prohibit the house members from using gender-specific terms in addressing anyone at the Congress even when conducting business. The rules will apply to the text of specific sections referenced on House Rules.

The proposal also included a rule that prohibits any official that gets involved in election-related or public service-related cases from entering the House membership. Representatives will also be prohibited from revealing the names of whistleblowers and from spreading deep-fake style manipulated media.

If the rule gets approved once Congress convenes, people such as Congressman Duncan Hunter (R-CA) will be affected. Hunter who was sentenced to 11 months imprisonment got recently pardoned. He was accused of spending hundreds of thousands of dollars of campaign cash, according to the Gateway Pundit.