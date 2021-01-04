President Donald Trump is set to address the "Stop The Steal" protesters who will gather at the White House Ellipse on Wednesday, January 6, in an effort to stop Congress' certification of former Vice President Joseph Biden into the presidency.

"I will be there. Historic day!" Trump posted in his Twitter account Sunday along with a link to Women For America First Executive Director Kylie Jane Kremer's post on the said event.

I will be there. Historic day! https://t.co/k6LStsWpfy — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 3, 2021

Kremer's post includes a video inviting people to "be a part of history" and to "join the march", which is expected to be "the biggest event in Washington DC history". It also directs people to "RSVP @ TrumpMarch.com" and to "come at 9AM" on Wednesday.

According to a report by Breitbart, Women for America First is the official host of the event that will happen in the President's Lawn otherwise known as the White House Ellipse.

Trump will be addressing the "Stop The Steal" protesters at around 11 a.m. with members of the GOP and the Trump Campaign, such as Georgia Representative Vernon Jones, Attorney Rudy Giuliani, Donald Trump, Jr., Attorney Kimberly Guilfoyle, Boris Ephsteyn, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, Roger Stone, Benny Johnson, Scott Presler, Bernie Kerik, and Ali Alexander. Other organizations attending as part of the speakers include Woman for Trump Co-Founder Amy Kremer, American Tea Party Consultant Katrina Pierson, MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell and Diamond and Silk, as per Breitbart.

Breitbart adds in its report that after Trump's address at 11 a.m., the protesters will move to the U.S. Capitol so that they will be there at exactly the same time, which is at 1 p.m., the new Congress will consider certification of the electoral college results.

Potomac Local News said that Trump's supporters have actually planned simultaneous "Stop The Steal" rallies on Wednesday. Besides the one convening in the White House, there will be others already convening in the U.S. Capitol prior to the protesters arrival at 1 p.m. Another rally will be held at the Supreme Court. But all are united against the election fraud that resulted to Biden's sudden big lead against Trump.

The rallies are to coincide with the move of Republican legislators against the electoral votes. A dozen senators and more than 100 members of the House of Representatives, as per Potomac Local News, are "planning to object the votes."

These include Texas Senator Ted Cruz, Wisconsin Senator Ron Johnson, Oklahoma Senator James Lankford, Montana Senator Steve Daines, Louisiana Senator John Kennedy, Tennessee Senator Marsha Blackburn, and Indiana Senator Mike Braun, Wyoming Senator-Elect Cynthia Lummis, Kansas Senator-Elect Roger Marshall, Tennessee Senator-Elect Bill Hagerty, and Alabama Senator-Elect Tommy Tuberville.

All 11 Republican senators came out with a joint statement last Saturday "in advance of the Electoral College certification process on January 6, 2021".

"Accordingly, we intend to vote on January 6 to reject the electors from disputed states as not 'regularly given' and 'lawfully certified' (the statutory requisite), unless and until that emergency 10-day audit is completed," the senators said in the statement.

The senators are actually calling for an emergency recount of all ballots in the U.S. over the course of 10 days, Potomac Local News reported.