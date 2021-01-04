Teen vogue, in its Dec. 15 post in their website, taught minors how to get birth control without their parents' permission.

Entitled "How to Get Birth Control If You're a Teen," the post's blurb reads, "If your parents aren't on board, there are still ways to access birth control."

The post is actually for the regular column "Down To Find Out" of Nona Willis Aronowitz that addresses teenagers' "biggest questions about sex, dating, relationships, and all the gray areas in between."

In particular, the post is in answer to a send in question of a 16-year old named Mayah from Michigan asking how could she "anonymously" get birth control "without being married if you're under 18."

Live Action reported that this article is actually the second time the online publication has released something of this sort: "coaching minors to access birth control behind their parents' backs." The first instance was in 2017 through an infamous gift guide Teen Vogue released for "a friend who had recently had an abortion."

"By choosing to pit teens against their supposedly backwards and malicious parents, Teen Vogue has proven once again that it is no advocate for teenage girls' health and wellness," Live Action emphasized in its report.

In the article, Aronowitz cited Planned Parenthood Michigan Chief Medical Officer Dr. Sarah Wallett to have "some good news," which is "Michigan physicians are absolutely allowed to give minors a prescription for birth control."

Aronowitz directed Maya to Planned Parenthood clinics and the Office of Population Affairs website for ease in finding a family planning clinic to get their prescriptions from and quoted Dr. Wallet in saying that the said clinics are "safe spaces where providers are used to helping teens navigate this" and "places that are more teen-friendly."

The article ended providing a solution for insurance coverage in so far as the topic at hand was concerned.

"Birth control is free under many insurance plans, but you're likely insured through your parents, which means they might see the prescription on their statement. In that case, clinics can help hook you up with a birth control method you can afford (some brands of the Pill, for instance, are a lot cheaper than others), or discuss a sliding fee scale with you," Aronowitz ended.

Live Action countered Teen Vogue's claims that Planned Parenthood is a safe haven for teenagers by citing the latter's "hideous record of sending teens and pre-teens back to their sexual abusers after aborting their children" and of "encouraging teens to obtain pornography and participate in dangerous and abusive sexual behaviors."

Live Action also identified the dangers of not involving parents in minor's birth control decisions that include "increased risk of new-onset depression and suicidal ideation amongst teen girls taking the Pill."

According to the Health Care Rights of Minors found in the University of Michigan Health System "Handbook of Law for Michigan Ob/Gyns," one of the three rights of an emancipated minor include the "right to authorize her own preventive health care and medical care without the knowledge of her parents. The parents in such a case are not responsible for payment."

The handbook explains that "an emancipated minor" is one who "has been granted the status of adulthood by a court and therefore has the legal ability to make healthcare and other decisions and enter into contracts."