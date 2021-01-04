Planned Parenthood, the nonprofit organization that provides reproductive health care worldwide and staunch supporter of abortion, pressured politicians to make abortion legal in Argentina according to a report by Live Action.

Live Action stressed that this would not be possible without the "funding and efforts from the largest abortion chain in the world: Planned Parenthood." It also cited a post made by the International Planned Parenthood Federation Western Hemisphere Region that "made sure to pat itself" after Argentina legalized abortion up to the 14th week of pregnancy despite strong opposition against it.

"IPPFWHR has nurtured an ecosystem of feminist organizations and activists for more than 15 years that contributed to make today possible," the group said in their website.

"IPPFWHR directly supports seven partners in Argentina, who in turn sub-grant funds to 20 other grassroots organizations from around the country. They have been coalescing around shared activities, such as advocating with policymakers and ensuring strong communications in favor of abortion rights stayed prominent in the public discourse. They're also actively planning how to best support the implementation of the new law," they elaborated.

The homepage of the IPPFWHR website actually celebrates the decision as it announced, "Argentina becomes largest Latin American Country to legalize abortion!"

"This is a historic moment for our region, our incredible partners in Argentina, and the countless activists and organizers who formed "the green wave" to advocate relentlessly for the rights of women and girls," the website read.

The group said they "are hopeful that this historic victory will have a ripple effect across the region, which is home to some of the most draconian abortion laws in the world". It cited The Lancet study that showed that one in four of the 6.4 million abortions in Latin America each year were deemed safe.

It enticed "steadfast supporters of reproductive rights" to wear green in "solidarity with women and girls in Argentina" to celebrate the victory that was the legalization of abortion as their victory, too.

Live Action said that this is not the first time Planned Parenthood and its like have pressured the legalization of abortion in Argentina despite the pro-life beliefs of its people. The said attempts failed in the face of mass protests from Argentinians who were largely pro-life and were lead by Catholics and Evangelicals.

A precursor to the legalization of abortion, as per Live Action, was the public announcement made by Argentina's President Alberto Fernandez to do so by year end. This was supported by a bill Fernandez introduced to Congress, which was the one approved and legalized a month after.

Fernandez actually lauded the decision in his Twitter account stating that they are now "a better society that broadens rights for women and guarantees public health"

Christianity Daily previously reported that the "new law will allow conscientious objection for health professionals who refuse to participate in abortion except in cases when the mother's life is in danger or when there is a great risk to her health", during which "the patient to other medical professionals or hospitals".