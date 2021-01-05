President Donald Trump hit Republican Senator Tom Cotton for allegedly refusing to challenge fraudulent election results in a tweet posted Monday, Jan. 4.

"How can you certify an election when the numbers being certified are verifiably WRONG. You will see the real numbers tonight during my speech, but especially on JANUARY 6th. @SenTomCotton Republicans have pluses & minuses, but one thing is sure, THEY NEVER FORGET!" The President said.

"The 'Surrender Caucus' within the Republican Party will go down in infamy as weak and ineffective 'guardians' of our Nation, who were willing to accept the certification of fraudulent presidential numbers!" he said referring to Cotton.

In between the two tweets, he actually posted as tweets what two other senators said that reflected his own sentiments against Cotton's decision.

"'We've seen in the last few months, unprecedented amounts of Voter Fraud.' @SenTedCruz True!" he highlighted. "'We are not acting to thwart the Democratic process, we are acting to protect it.' @SenRonJohnson."

In a statement posted by Cotton in his website last Sunday "on the joint session of Congress later this week," the Arkansas Senator stressed that he is one with his constituents in terms of the "disappoints with the election results" due to the "irregularities in the presidential elections."

Cotton highlighted his support for "a commission to study the last election and propose reforms to protect the integrity of our elections."

"And after Republicans win in Georgia, the Senate should also hold more hearings on these matters. All Americans deserve to have confidence in the elections that undergird our free government," he said.

However, he also emphasized his respect for the electoral process, particularly the authority of the Electoral College over Congress. He revealed his concerns that objecting to their Dec. 14 decision would only strengthen what Democrats have long been pushing for: "eliminating the Electoral College in effect by refusing to count electoral votes in the future for a Republican president-elect".

"Thus, I will not oppose the counting of certified electoral votes on January 6. I'm grateful for what the president accomplished over the past four years, which is why I campaigned vigorously for his reelection. But objecting to certified electoral votes won't give him a second term-it will only embolden those Democrats who want to erode further our system of constitutional government," he ended.

This statement came after Trump had a zoom meeting last Saturday with state legislators urging them to object to the certification and instead launch an investigation on the election irregularities.

According to Breitbart, Trump spoke with 300 legislators in a Zoom conference where "election integrity watchdog group" Got Freedom? presented their findings on the US election irregularities. The said conference is a precursor to a similar briefing that will be conducted by the said organization with Members of Congress.

The said data presented by Got Freedom? was actually what Trump was referring to in his first tweet that mentioned Cotton.

Most remarkable on the findings from Got Freedom?, reported by Breitbart, is the $400 million funding from Facebook that "Sought to boost turnout in Democratic strongholds while depressing turnout in conservative areas, violating constitutional guarantees of due process and equal protection."

"The private monies paid the salaries of election workers and funded the purchase of election equipment, but came with strict conditions on the conduct of elections in jurisdictions that accepted the money. These private interventions were aided by the actions of public officials, who sought to undermine transparency, fought efforts to audit the results, threatened legislators with investigation and prosecution for questioning the reported results, and in some cases even physically prevented state lawmakers from entering the Capitol Building in order to prevent them from challenging election certification," Got Freedom? said in their statement.

Christianity Daily previously listed out 13 pointers from Got Freedom?'s report that "reveal efforts to rig or influence" the November elections in favor of former Vice President Joseph Biden.

As per Breitbart, only one member of the House of Representative and one member of the Senate that would object to the vote certification this January 6 is needed to already open the floor to a debate in each chamber of Congress on the validity of the Electoral College votes.