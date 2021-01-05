Abortion is the leading cause of death worldwide--killing more than 42.6 million babies in 2020 alone--higher than AIDS, Cancer, Malaria, and others combined according to a report released by Worldometers based on World Health Organization statistics as of Dec. 31, 2020.

Worldometers, a trusted authority for over 15 years on global statistics, presented in its website that as of Dec. 31, 2020, abortions caused the deaths of 42,655,372 babies last year, according to a screenshot of the website's tracker uploaded by Breitbart.

This number is higher than the recorded number of people infected with HIV/AIDS. As of Dec. 31, 2020, that number has reached 42,371,293.

Also as of Dec. 31, 2020, communicable disease deaths ranked second globally at 13,004,509 while deaths by Cancer registered third globally at 8,227,342. Deaths by mothers during birth were recorded at 309,631, the least of the top 14 leading cause of death worldwide.

Abortion cases actually comprise a third of the total number of deaths caused by the novel coronavirus or COVID-19 worldwide, which is at 1.8M as per John Hopkins University data by end of 2020.

Endorsed by the American Library Association as one of the best free reference websites, Worldometers cited the World Health Organization Sexual and Reproductive Health data as basis for this report.

Worldometers also cited the World Health Organization in saying that "every year in the world there are an estimated 40-50 million abortions. This corresponds to approximately 125,000 abortions per day".

"In the USA, where nearly half of pregnancies are unintended and four in 10 of these are terminated by abortion, there are over 3,000 abortions per day. Twenty-two percent of all pregnancies in the USA (excluding miscarriages) end in abortion," Worldometers said in its website's Abortions section.

As of writing time, Worldometers also indicated that there have been more than half a million abortions around the globe since the start of 2021. This means that about 100,000 babies have been aborted daily from Jan. 1 to Jan. 5. See table from Worldometers below:

As of September 25, 2020, the Key Facts on Preventing Unsafe Abortion posted in the World Health Organization website showed that there are "73.3 million induced (safe and unsafe) abortions occurred worldwide each year" on average for the period between 2015 and 2019.

The WHO data showed for the same time period that "there were 39 induced abortions per 1000 women aged between 15-49 years". Meanwhile, "3 out of 10 (29%) of all pregnancies, and 6 out of 10 (61%) of all unintended pregnancies, ended in an induced abortion".

In the United States alone, "approximately 18% of all pregnancies in the United States end in induced abortion" and "42% of unintended pregnancies in the United States end in abortion" according to the most recent statistics released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention last November 27, 2020.

Entitled "Abortion Surveillance--United States, 2018", the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report said that "A total of 619,591 abortions for 2018 were reported to CDC from 49 reporting areas" in the United States. These data comprise "women in their 20s" who "accounted for more than half of abortions (57.7%) in the United States.

"The shocking number of deaths from abortion, in fact, has led certain observers to call abortion 'the social justice cause of our time,' since the sheer magnitude of the problem completely overshadows other human rights issues," Breitbart reported.

Breitbart cited the aggressive global efforts of pro-abortion groups whose primary concern is to legalize abortion in countries as the number one reason for this statistics. These groups target governments such as Poland and Argentina, recently.